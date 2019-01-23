Jets safety obliterates Patriots mascot with wild flying tackle at Pro Bowl practice

With the Patriots playing in the Super Bowl this year, they won't be sending any players to the Pro Bowl, but they did send one representative to the game this week: their mascot.

New England's mascot is better known as Pat Patriot, and there's a good chance that he's never going to want to attend another Pro Bowl practice ever again after what happened on Wednesday. Pat's day got off to a nightmarish start and then things only got worse from there.

First, he got booed.

Lots of boos for Pat Patriot between the competitions. He responds by counting Super Bowl wins #ProBowlSkills — Kevin C. Burns (@kevincburns) January 23, 2019

As if that wasn't bad enough, a Jets player decided to take out 18 years of AFC East frustrations on poor Pat, and it wasn't pretty. Jamal Adams destroyed Pat with a flying tackle that I'm pretty sure ended with Pat in the concussion protocol.

Fans at #ProBowl practice were booing the Patriots' mascot all day.



This is the moment @TheAdamsEra became The People's Champ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dRKvnoBaFI — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2019

That's the craziest tackle I've seen since the Eagles mascot got laid out on the field in the first Ace Ventura movie.

Of course, like all things AFC East related, it appears that the Patriots got the last laugh. In another video, it appears that Pat got his revenge on Adams later in the day.

The rivalry runs deep for Jamal Adams and the Patriots’ mascot 🤣 #ProBowl @TheAdamsEra pic.twitter.com/XWa93P6FVF — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 23, 2019

If you're looking for a reason to watch the Pro Bowl this week, you now have one: You might see a player tackling a mascot. The Pro Bowl will be kicking off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Orlando in a game that will be televised by ESPN.