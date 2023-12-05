The New York Jets are once again making changes to their quarterback room. According to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Jets are set to release Tim Boyle and sign Brett Rypien off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

Boyle was elevated to the starting lineup for the Jets' two most recent games, replacing the deposed Zach Wilson. Against the Dolphins and Falcons, Boyle went 41 of 63 for 327 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also took eight sacks and fumbled twice. In the latter of those two games, Boyle was pulled in favor of Trevor Siemian, who was serving as the backup ahead of Wilson.

On Monday, reports surfaced that the Jets planned to go back to Wilson under center. Now, they are officially moving on from Boyle as well. Rypien has been around the block, bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster for the Broncos, Rams and Seahawks over the past few seasons. He's made four career starts and completed just 58.3% of his passes at an average of 5.7 yards per attempt, with four touchdowns against nine interceptions. He is, kindly, not the answer.

New York's quarterback room has been an epic disaster this season, with Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles on just the fourth play of the season opener and then dragging out a potential comeback bid that everyone except for the Jets has acknowledged is not going to happen. Wilson was bad enough in his 10 appearances that he was benched in favor of a player who had thrown just 106 career passes and had eight of them intercepted, and had not shown even during his collegiate career that he was an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Meanwhile, players like Joshua Dobbs, Gardner Minshew, Tommy DeVito, Joe Flacco and more have been at least remotely competent in their backup appearances this season. For the Jets to have another season with an excellent defense undermined by calamitous quarterback play is a tremendous failure.