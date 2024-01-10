Jim Harbaugh has flirted with a return to the NFL for years. But now, with a national championship under his belt, the Michigan head coach could finally be primed to make the leap back. Harbaugh has repeatedly deflected questions about a potential move, but he's already been linked to several NFL openings while reportedly hiring famed agent Don Yee ahead of the 2024 offseason.

Where, exactly, could the former 49ers coach land if he opts to rejoin his brother, John, in the NFL ranks? Here are three logical destinations, including a full-on return to the West Coast:

In theory, Washington has the most appealing job on the market. Under new ownership, which has enlisted the help of former NBA champion executive Bob Myers in the hiring process, the Commanders also boast the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, plus a league-leading $78.8 million in projected salary cap space. In other words, Harbaugh would have a chance to build this team from the ground up. The question is, does he want to do that at age 60? Or would he prefer a more seamless path to contention?

Harbaugh is familiar with the organization, beginning his NFL coaching career as the Raiders' QBs coach in 2002. Then there's owner Mark Davis, who loves himself a splashy hire, even though 2023 interim Antonio Pierce won over the locker room down the stretch. From Harbaugh's perspective, while there are big questions at QB, the lineup also has premium playmakers in Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, with a top-15 pick that could be put toward a signal-caller of the future.

Los Angeles went for an up-and-comer by hiring Brandon Staley in 2021. Now, with Justin Herbert squarely in his prime at QB, and a lineup littered with playoff-ready starters like Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack and Derwin James, this team is primed to pivot for a "sure thing" on the sidelines. Who better than Harbaugh, a proven winner and offensive mind who has ties both to the organization (he played QB for the Chargers from 1999-2000) and the area, holding three different coaching jobs in California?