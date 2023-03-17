After making everyone wait an extra 24 hours, the Raiders finally introduced Jimmy Garoppolo as their new quarterback on Friday.

Garoppolo was supposed to be introduced on Thursday, but the Raiders ended up cancelling his press conference. The quarterback was scheduled to meet with the media at 12 p.m. PT Thursday, but after making everyone wait roughly two-and-a-half hours, the Raiders announced that the press conference wasn't going to happen and that it would be rescheduled for Friday.

When the press conference finally happened on Friday, one of the first questions Garoppolo got asked was about the delay. Apparently, there was some contract language that needed to be ironed out.

"It was honestly talking, [contract] language, things like that," Garoppolo said via PFT. "Both sides, I think, knew what we wanted to get done. It was very collaborative, actually, just us coming together."

When the postponement originally happened, some Raiders fans immediate feared the worst. Many fans on Twitter were worried that the quarterback failed his physical, which would have nullified the deal.

The good news for the Raiders is that a failed physical definitely didn't cause the delay.

Although Garoppolo didn't hold his press conference until Friday, he was at the Raiders' facility on Thursday and we know that, because the team shared a video of the quarterback meeting with his old buddy, Josh McDaniels. The Raiders coach spent three seasons with Garoppolo in New England.

Not only did Garoppolo finally hold his first press conference with the team on Thursday, but he also took a picture with his new uniform.

Garoppolo, who is expected to the Raiders' Week 1 starter this year, will be the first QB not named Derek Carr to start an opener for the team since 2013 when Terrelle Pryor opened the season as the starter.