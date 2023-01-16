Sam Hubbard wasn't the only member of the Bengals who made history during Cincinnati's Super Wild Card Weekend victory over the Ravens. In fact, Hubbard's game-winning fumble return was just one of several records associated with the Bengals in the aftermath of the 24-17 win.

Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return -- the longest fumble return for a score of postseason history -- helped the Bengals win playoff games in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history. The franchise's fourth playoff win over that span gave Zac Taylor the record for most postseason wins by a Bengals coach. Taylor previously shared the record with Sam Wyche, who guided Cincinnati to its second Super Bowl berth at the end of the 1988 season.

Joe Burrow, the quarterback for each of the Bengals' playoff wins over the past two years, also made history on Sunday night. Burrow broke the franchise career completions mark that was previously held by Ken Anderson. The league's 1981 MVP, Anderson led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl that season. He completed 110 passes in six playoff games for the Bengals.

"We're in a great spot," Burrow said after Sunday's game when asked about the franchise's recent success. "We have great leaders in the locker room and Zac puts us in the right mindset to create positions to go and succeed. We have the utmost faith in each other to go make plays to win the game."

Cincinnati fans are in the midst of the most successful period in franchise history. A year after ending the franchise's 31-year drought without a playoff win, the Bengals are two wins away from successfully defending their AFC title. To do so, Cincinnati will first half to defeat the second-seeded Bills in Sunday's divisional playoff showdown.

"I kind of like going on the road with this team," Hubbard told NBC Sports when asked about facing Buffalo. "We've got an all we need is us mentality, and I'd go to war with these guys anywhere."