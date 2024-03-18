The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers now have competition for their backup quarterback spot behind Brock Purdy.

Sam Darnold's departure to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason opened up the QB2 spot, so the 49ers agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Josh Dobbs, according to Dobbs' agent, Mike McCartney. The terms of the deal include $2.25 million in fully-guaranteed money plus $750,000 in playtime-based incentives, per NFL Media.

The 29-year-old quarterback threw for 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as well as 2,464 yards in 13 games played, 12 of which were starts, last season. Dobbs started the first eight weeks of the 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals in place of an injured Kyler Murray before the Vikings traded for Dobbs to help fill in for an injured Kirk Cousins. Dobbs came in off the bench in his first game with Minnesota and helped lead a come-from-behind 31-28 win at the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 20 for 30 passing while also rushing for 66 yards and a score on seven carries. He was unable to recapture the magic from that appearance, throwing for three touchdowns and five interceptions in his last four games played of the season.

Dobbs will compete with 31-year-old quarterback Brandon Allen for the 49ers backup job. Allen was on the 49ers roster a year ago, but he didn't play last season with Purdy and Darnold receiving all of the snaps.