Josh Rosen 'pissed' about falling in NFL Draft, has 'chip' over 'nine mistakes ahead of me'

The Arizona Cardinals had to wait a while and had to exercise a lot of patience, but they finally got their franchise quarterback, trading up to No. 10 overall to snag Josh Rosen, the UCLA star who fell further than expected. The price was nice for Arizona and it was a fantastic move by GM Steve Keim, with the Cardinals sacrificing just a third-round pick (No. 79 overall, later used by the Raiders to land Martavis Bryant) to slide up five spots and land Rosen.

Everyone kind of assumes Rosen, from California, is a laid-back, West Coast guy. His quotes upon falling in the draft reveal someone with a touch more fire. Rosen uncorked on, well, everyone after he fell. In an interview immediately following the selection, he said he was "pretty pissed off" that he was falling.

"I'm more motivated than ever. I'm determined. Honestly, I was pretty pissed off as I saw teams going by, passing on me," Rosen said on NFL Network Thursday night. "After say, four or five went through, I thought I was going to have to fake a smile and pretend I was happy. Honestly, the second I got that call it all went away. And basically just motivation and determination set in. I could have walked straight off a plane to Arizona and gotten straight to work right then."

Later he would add he believed he was going in the top three picks and was "really, really angry."

"I thought I should've been picked at 1, 2 or 3," Rosen said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. "I dropped, and I was pissed. I was really, really angry. I wasn't really showing it. I was trying to keep calm, cool, composed. But I thought I was going to get picked, and I thought I was going to have to put on a face and try and fake happiness. But for some reason, right when I got that call, that's not what happened. I got really happy and really motivated."

The quarterback also added that the nine guys taken ahead of him -- all pretty quality players -- were all "mistakes."

Josh Rosen on being drafted 10th: “There were nine mistakes ahead of me.” — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) April 27, 2018

For the record, that would be Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold, Denzel Ward, Bradley Chubb, Quenton Nelson, Josh Allen, Roquan Smith and Mike McGlinchey. I'm not sure every single one of those guys is a MISTAKE, but I would be willing to bet that Rosen ends up being more valuable than at least half of them within the next five years.

And he will forever be compared to the three quarterbacks taken ahead of him. Rosen is the last of the "Big Four" taken in the draft and he's going to compare himself to the other quarterbacks. He had a sizable chip already and it's "only growing bigger" now.

“Chip’s only growing bigger” - Josh Rosen on being the fourth quarterback taken. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 27, 2018

Rosen was dinged for being too much of a millennial and asking too many questions and being TOO SMART in the draft process. Keim doesn't see it that way, calling his new quarterback "arguably the most intelligent" player in the draft. When we start bumping people down our rankings for being TOO SMART we've crossed a bridge we need to come back on.

Now they have someone who is motivated, regardless of why he fell.

"I don't know and I don't care [why he fell]," Rosen said. "It's behind me. I'm an Arizona Cardinal now and I hope I will be for many, many years."

But don't panic: Rosen is "not going to be an a-hole" when he comes to Arizona.

"I'm not going to come in and be an a-hole and think that my s--- don't stink. Sorry to say that," Rosen said. "I understand the situation. I'm going to come in and I'm going to be respectful. Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon are both two amazing quarterbacks."

This is like a 2018 version of what we heard from Aaron Rodgers, who helped mentor Rosen this offseason, back when he fell in the 2005 NFL Draft.

"Definitely, there are a lot of expectations," Rodgers said back in 2005 after he fell. "They are used to winning out there. They are going to expect me to step right in and not miss a beat. God forbid something happened to Brett next year. They are going to expect me to come in and probably be successful and I have no problem with that."

But if you go back and watch the video of Rodgers after he fell -- being interviewed by a youthful Adam Schefter after Rich Eisen and Mike Mayock discuss Mayock predicting Rodgers to the Packers in his mock draft! -- Rodgers comments are a lot more calm and measured than Rosen. And he fell a LOT further and was passed over by many more teams.

Still, the Cardinals are probably pretty thrilled. They got their franchise quarterback and he got a free chip on his shoulder to come in and prove everyone wrong.