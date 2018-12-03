Kareem Hunt goes unclaimed on waivers, is now a free agent: Three things to know

After the Chiefs made the decision to cut ties with Kareem Hunt on Friday, the running back was placed on the waiver wire, which opened the door for another NFL team to pick him up. However, it looks like there weren't any takers for his services.

According to NFL.com, Hunt went unclaimed on waivers. Teams had until 4 p.m. on Monday to put in a claim for the running back.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three things to know about his situation.

1. He's officially a free agent.

Since Hunt went unclaimed on waivers, that means the running back is now a free agent. If a team had claimed him, they would have also had to pick up the remaining portion of his rookie contract. However, now that Hunt is a free agent, he's allowed to sign with any team in the NFL. On one hand, it might be tempting for teams to look at Hunt and that's because he led the NFL in rushing last season. However, any team that signs him will likely have to deal with some serious blowback.

The Redskins are a good example of what might happen. Washington has been under fire since last week, when the team claimed Reuben Foster off waivers just days after he was booked on a domestic violence charge. One anonymous team executive told CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora that the Redskins decision to add Foster makes every team in the NFL look bad, and you can bet that's the general feeling around the league when it comes to any team potentially adding Hunt.

That being said, it only takes one team to sign Hunt, which means he might not be a free agent for very long. Of course, if he does sign with a team, he's not eligible to play right now, which leads us to our next point.

2. He's on the commissioner's exempt list.

After TMZ released a video on Friday that showed Hunt shoving and kicking a woman during a February incident at a hotel in Cleveland, the NFL decided to put him on the commissioner's exempt list. Basically, this means that Hunt isn't allowed to practice, play or attend games while he's on the list, and he's expected to remain on the list until the NFL completes its investigation. The league has offered no timetable on when the investigation might be complete, which means that any team looking to sign Hunt wouldn't have any idea when he might be eligible to play.

The only thing we know about the investigation is that it started in February and has been going on ever since. The NFL did offer a brief update on Sunday. The league said that it's going to try once again to interview the people involved, including the woman who was shoved and kicked by Hunt.

"The NFL's ongoing investigation will include further attempts to speak to the complainants involved in the incident," the league said in a statement Sunday. "It will include a review of the new information that was made public on Friday -- which was not available to the NFL previously -- as well as further conversations with all parties involved in the incident."

That makes it sound like the investigation won't be done anytime soon. La Canfora reported on Sunday that there's basically a zero percent chance we'll see Hunt back on the field in 2018. However, multiple league executives do believe we'll see him on the field in 2019 after he serves whatever suspension is imposed by the NFL.

So how long will that suspension be? That's a great question that takes us to our final point.

3. He's being investigated for two different things and there might be a third one.

One reason it's hard to predict how long a suspension might be is because the NFL might end up punishing him for multiple incidents. Not only do we have the situation in Cleveland where he's seen on video kicking a woman, but there was also another incident in Ohio where he's been accused of punching a man in the face.

In that incident, which allegedly took place in the early morning hours of June 3, Hunt got into an verbal altercation with a guest at a resort that ended with Hunt allegedly punching the man. According to La Canfora, the NFL is aware of that incident and is currently investigating it.

However, that's not all. There's also an allegation that Hunt may have been involved in a third incident that took place in January before the other two. The allegation just went public on Monday and it's not clear if the NFL even knows about it yet. According to Kansas City's KCTV news, a man in Kansas City told police that he was beaten up by a group that included Hunt and former Chiefs running back George Atkinson. However, there were no charges filed in the case because the alleged victim stopped cooperating with authorities.

Hunt will almost certainly have some sort of suspension coming, it's just a question of how long it will be. If the NFL finds that Hunt was the instigator in any of these situations, he could potentially be staring at an extended suspension.