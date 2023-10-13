The Chicago Bears snapped the longest active losing streak in the NFL with their 40-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 5, but one of their key contributors on offense suffered an injury that will keep him out for some time. Running back Khalil Herbert left the matchup early with an ankle injury and was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

Herbert will be out for at least the next four games after suffering a high ankle sprain, according to CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Chicago also placed Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. In a corresponding move, the team promoted quarterback Nathan Peterman off the practice squad.

Herbert was injured in the third quarter when he bended backwards in an attempt to catch a pass from Justin Fields. His right leg folded awkwardly behind him, and he exited the game for a short time. Herbert did attempt to return to action, but again exited and did not come back. Fullback Khari Blasingame had to finish the game as Chicago's running back.

Herbert is Chicago's leading rusher this season with 272 yards. He has also caught 10 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown in five games. The third-year running back out of Virginia Tech had a career year in 2022, with 788 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

The Bears are dealing with several injuries at running back, as rookie Roschon Johnson suffered a concussion vs. the Commanders and Travis Homer injured his hamstring. Both backs are out this week. Chicago also has free-agent addition D'Onta Foreman, who has been a healthy inactive for multiple weeks now. He's who Chicago will likely rely on should Johnson and Homer miss multiple weeks with Herbert. The Bears play the rival Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.