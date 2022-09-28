When NFL teams take the field in Week 4, more than 200 players, coaches and team executives will sport a different look in celebration of their heritage. Starting this week and running through Week 5, the league is kicking off a new initiative to spotlight the sport's growing diversity, specifically with the introduction of helmet decals and game-day pins featuring international flags. Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa are among the biggest names set to participate.

More than 50 different nations and territories will be represented as part of the initiative. Participating players can wear decals of flags from the areas of their national or cultural heritage, alongside the American flag, if they lived in said area were for at least two years, or have a parent or grandparent native to the area. Coaches and team staffers, meanwhile, can wear pins with their flags.

Here's a look at some of the biggest names participating, and which nations they will represent:

"I am proud to represent my heritage with the Samoan flag on my helmet," Tagovailoa said in an NFL press release. "My family and my culture are very important to me. Our name means everything, and it's an honor to be able to represent not only my family's name but also my Samoan heritage as an NFL player. I hope that in doing so, I can encourage kids from the islands to keep pursuing their dreams and to also be proud of their culture and where they've come from."