Lions' Matthew Stafford reportedly could miss remainder of the season with back injury
Detroit will take a lot into account whenever Stafford is ready to return, but that won't be anytime soon
Matthew Stafford may have taken his last snap this season for the Detroit Lions. The Pro Bowl quarterback is ruled out for the team's clash with the visiting Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, marking the second week in a row he's been sidelined with a back injury. The issue isn't something that's going away any time soon, either, considering the severity of it.
Specifically, Stafford is working to recover from fractures in his upper thoracic spine, and the latest report is he could miss upwards of six weeks -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Considering the Lions already have nine games in the books and a tenth set to take place on Sunday, if Stafford is indeed sidelined for six weeks, his earliest return would come no sooner than the postseason. With the Lions at 3-5-1 and dredging through fourth place in the NFC North, it will be a tall task for backup Jeff Driskel to mount what would be one of the best mid-season turnarounds in franchise history to push Detroit into the playoff picture -- giving Stafford a chance at playing in January.
As it stands, it's remains possible he'll be healthy enough to return before December concludes, but the Lions will also undoubtedly take into account their record when and if he is. If they can't string together wins over the next few games, it would be unwise to risk Stafford in a mathematically dead playoff hunt.
Stafford is usually known as one of the more durable players in the NFL, and not simply at the quarterback position. Including the playoffs, he started in 136 consecutive games before being forced to sit in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears, also marking the first time he's missed a start since the 2010 season. The problem here is evident, though, because the nature of his injury requires a deliberate approach that doesn't risk his availability going forward. Stafford is under contract with the Lions through the 2022 season and remains very much in the team's plans going forward, so protecting him at all costs will be the formula right now.
Much of the Lions woes in 2019 were not due to Stafford -- who threw for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns to only five interceptions in his eight games played, landing a passer rating of 106.0 in the process -- so it goes without saying his absence will be felt in a big way. Time will tell just how long that absence will be, but it doesn't look promising for the remainder of this season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
5 potential landing spots for Kaepernick
Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL teams on Saturday
-
Chiefs vs Chargers odds, MNF picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Chiefs vs. Chargers game in Mexico...
-
Rams vs. Bears odds, SNF picks, bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams.
-
Cowboys starting safety out vs. Lions
Dallas is without a starting safety, but dodged bullet on their offensive line -- after being...
-
Patriots vs. Eagles odds, picks and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Patriots vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
Week 11 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 11 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Falcons at Panthers: Live updates
The Falcons will be looking to score an upset win on the road against the Panthers
-
Cowboys at Lions: Live updates
The two teams know each other well, but things will look different when they meet this time...