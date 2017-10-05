LOOK: Antonio Brown has rematch with water cooler after sideline tantrum

Antonio Brown had better days than what we saw Sunday when he was targeted nine times and managed just four catches for 34 yards. His frustration boiled over before halftime when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't see him wide open in the middle of the field. The result: Brown whipped up on a water cooler once he got to the sideline.

Antonio Brown was not happy on the Steelers sideline. pic.twitter.com/zadJQFqGt2 — Dan Levy (@DanLevyThinks) October 1, 2017

Neither Roethlisberger nor coach Mike Tomlin were thrilled with Brown's antics.

"He got upset because he was open, which I can understand, sometimes that happens," Roethlisberger said this week. "It's not like I intentionally missed him, it's not like I intentionally didn't throw it to him. I was doing what my reads tell me to do, I don't even want to say I made a mistake, because I was reading the side I was supposed to read. It's just unfortunate that it happened, and it's unfortunate that he acted and reacted that way."

Tomlin added: "We all make mistakes. He made a mistake. I'm sure he's ready to move on from it. But I also think there's a lesson to be learned or a lesson to be taught there. And I hope that he addresses that element of it as well as he moves forward."

And while some teammates downplayed the incident -- "He got mad one play, so what? He's not Bob Knight," said defensive end Cam Heyward -- others used it as an opportunity to challenge Brown to a rematch on behalf of the water cooler.

Here's Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats with the video evidence:

On Wednesday Brown tweeted, "Apologize for all the noise and the distractions Steeler nation let's stay focus."

In the scheme of things, this isn't a big deal. Brown wanted the football, he didn't get it and he overreacted. It happens. As long as the Steelers keep winning -- and Brown will be a big part of that anyway -- no one will care.