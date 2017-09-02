LOOK: Browns do something they hadn't done in 31 years and fans are celebrating

Since the NFL doesn't hand out trophies to teams that go undefeated during the preseason, Browns fans decided to take things into their own hands this year by honoring their team after it went 4-0 during the preseason.

Although the fans in Cleveland didn't throw a parade to honor the Browns' undefeated preseason record, the fans did celebrate by making T-shirts. And guys, I'm not sure if you've been following the Browns lately, but their fans haven't had much to cheer about lately, so we're going to give them this.

Congratulations on an undefeated (pre)season, Cleveland. Now on to Minneapolis! 😏https://t.co/13RI6WtZqZ pic.twitter.com/wmq1uUbxWX — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) September 1, 2017

If you don't like that T-shirt, don't worry, you have choices. A successful preseason is so rare in Cleveland that multiple companies decided to celebrate the momentous occasion by making a T-shirt.

Here's another shirt celebrating the team's "preseason championship."

The Browns' 4-0 record marked the first time since 1986 that the team went undefeated during the preseason, and based on history, that could mean good things for the Browns.

Before 2017, the Browns had only gone undefeated during the preseason four other times in franchise history (1950, 1962, 1982, 1986), and the team finished each of those seasons with a winning record. As a matter of fact, the Browns actually made the playoffs in three of those four seasons and even went on to win a world championship in 1950.

Browns fans clearly know their history, which is why I think they're all expecting to win the Super Bowl now following Cleveland's undefeated preseason.

BROWNS ARE UNDEFEATED!!!!!!! WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL BABY!!!!! — Browns Chalk Talk (@BrownsChalkTalk) September 1, 2017

The Browns are Super Bowl bound — Tyler Workman (@tyworkman20) September 1, 2017

Browns 4-0 preseason. Super bowl is all I see. No im not drunk lol — Josh Gorsuch (@JoshGorsuch) September 1, 2017

BROWNS GO 4-0 IN THE PRESEASON!!!! Super Bowl here we come🏆😂😂😂😂😂 — Ross Genchi (@Gench_16) September 1, 2017

The fact that Browns cut Brock Osweiler on Friday only added to the Super Bowl fever in Cleveland.

Wow, the Browns must really be stacked if brock Osweiler can't make the team! Super Bowl is assured! — CLE Info Minister (@CLEInfoMinister) September 1, 2017

One guy who isn't quite buying the hype yet is Browns coach Hue Jackson. Although Jackson is excited for his team, he did note that everyone is aware that it was "just the preseason."

"A year ago we were 0-4, so these guys came back with a different mentality," Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. "We understand it's just the preseason, but you've got to start someplace. They accomplished something that hadn't been done in 31 years, which is be 4-0 and that's a credit to them."

The Browns' second-year coach wants to take the momentum of the preseason into the team's opener against the Steelers.

"I can see something building in the locker room, and that's what you want," Jackson said. "We all know football's a whole lot different in the regular season, coming up against Pittsburgh."

The good news for the Browns is that a 4-0 preseason record means they're still mathematically alive to win the Super Bowl.