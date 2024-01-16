It's been a frustrating year for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, and one of those fans decided to take out his frustrations out on head coach Nick Sirianni following the team's 32-9 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

As Sirianni was walking off the field, a fan sitting in the front row at Raymond James Stadium started yelling "You're done, Nick! You're done, Nick!"

After yelling at Sirianni, the fan took a full bucket of popcorn and threw it in the direction of the Eagles coach, who has headed to the locker room. And you know what? Instead of trying to tell you what happened, let's go ahead and watch the video.

That guy just wasted $12 worth of popcorn.

On one hand, it's easy to see why that Eagles fan is frustrated. Back on Dec. 1, the Eagles had a 10-1 record and looked like one of the best teams in the NFL, but over the past seven weeks, they ended up suffering one of the worst meltdowns in NFL history.

The Eagles closed the season by losing five of their final six games. During that span, they surprisingly lost games to both the Giants and Cardinals, which cost them a shot at winning the NFC East title. The ugly span of games made them the first team since the 1986 New York Jets to start 10-1 and lose six of their final seven games.

Although Eagles fans have been understandably frustrated over the past few weeks, it's definitely not good to take out those frustrations by throwing something at a player or coach, even if it is popcorn.

The fan who threw the popcorn clearly wants to see Sirianni get fired, and right now, that seems like something that could be on the table after the team's collapse. With his future up in the air, Sirianni said that's not something he's worried about right now.

"I'm not thinking about that," Sirianni said. "I'm thinking about the guys. Again, there are a lot of guys in that locker room, all the guys in that locker room, every single one of them, that put their heart and soul into this."

If the Eagles do make a move, it will mostly likely happen in the next few days, so that will definitely be something to keep an eye on this week.