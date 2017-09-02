LOOK: Joe Flacco finally returns to Ravens practice after missing nearly six weeks

After missing more than a month of action, Joe Flacco finally returned to the field on Saturday to practice with the Ravens.

When Baltimore reported for training camp back in late July, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced that Flacco would likely miss a week or two with a back injury. However, that week slowly turned into two weeks, which turned into four weeks, which turned into questions about whether or not Flacco would be ready to play for the Ravens' regular season opener against the Bengals on Sept. 10.

With just eight days to go until that opener, Flacco finally returned to practice, and Harbaugh was impressed with what his quarterback showed during the session.

QB 1 is back at practice. pic.twitter.com/0NccRRu5CD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 2, 2017

"Joe looked good," Harbaugh said, via the team's official website. "He practiced very well."

Despite the fact that his quarterback "looked good," Harbaugh still wants to see how Flacco's back is going to hold up now that he's back in pads.

"Now one of the next pieces is to see how he responds to that over the next few days," Harbaugh said.

Flacco said that sitting out for the past six weeks has been a "weird" experience.

"It feels good to be back out here with the guys and be a part of everything again," Flacco said in a team statement. "Really, it's been a weird situation the last few weeks, because it's just something you have to wait out. You're putting in all the hard work you can, but at the same time, it's a waiting game. You definitely have to fight against not doing anything, but also keep your mind fresh."

The Ravens quarterback also added that he's excited about the upcoming season.

"For today, it was awesome being back on the field -- just like it always is -- and to be with my guys," Flacco said. "I feel excited about the season we have coming up."

The Ravens will be hoping that Flacco can quickly shake off any rust he might have built up over the past six weeks. Flacco will have one more week of practice before they play their season opener in Cincinnati.