LOOK: Tickets for Colts-Rams opener in Los Angeles are selling for under $10

If you've ever wanted to attend a regular season NFL game at preseason prices, then you might actually have the chance to do that on Sunday if you're in the Los Angeles area.

Apparently, fans in L.A. aren't getting very excited about the chance to see Colts starting quarterback Scott Tolzien play against the Rams because tickets to the game are going for under $10 on the secondary market, which is an absurdly low price for a Week 1 NFL game.

As of 8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET, there were a total of 73 tickets on Stubhub that were selling for $10 or less. The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. PT.

Rams tickets are not a hot commodity in Los Angeles. Stubhub

As you can see, the cheapest ticket to the game was going for $6. To put that in perspective, the Redskins home game against the Eagles was the only other Week 1 game that had tickets available for under $20 on Sunday morning, and the cheapest ticket to that game was $18.

It's almost like people in L.A. have given up on the season before it's even started.

Generally, you only see regular season ticket prices drop to $10 or lower when the calendar hits December and the game being played involves two teams that have been eliminated from the playoff race. You pretty much never see ticket prices drop this low for a regular season opener.

At the rate tickets prices are going for the Rams, there's a good chance people will just be giving their tickets away for free by the time we hit November.

Of course, there are several possible reasons why no one in Los Angeles is interested in this game. For one, Andrew Luck isn't playing. Instead, Rams fans will be paying to see Scott Tolzien, which seems like a horrible deal. Also, Rams fans might have a bad taste in their mouth after watching their favorite team get in a contract dispute with the team's best player (Aaron Donald). Donald held out all of training camp and didn't report to the team until Saturday. The Rams' star defensive lineman isn't expected to play against the Colts.

There's also the possibility that people in Los Angeles just aren't excited about the Rams, which would be horrible news for a team that's about to kick off its second season in their new city.