Martellus Bennett blasts Packers over injury: 'This was all about money'

Martellus Bennett is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers, but he's not done with them just yet. After getting cut by the Packers with a failure to disclose an injury designation on Wednesday, which ended his time in Green Bay after just seven games, and being claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Thursday, Bennett took to Instagram on Friday to level some serious accusations at the Packers and their training staff.

According to Bennett, the Packers pressured him to play through a serious shoulder injury that he hurt during the season. What Bennett wrote was transcribed by ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Twitter:

The packers examined my shoulder on my visit March 10 and cleared it. They even gave me an X-ray as well. It got worse during the season, specifically against the Cowboys so I asked to have it checked out and we checked it. After a few days of contemplating to play with it or get surgery, I chose surgery. Now here we are ... They tried to f--- me over. Dr. McKenzie trying to cover his own a--. After trying to persuade me to play thru a major injury and choosing to get surgery. They have access to all my medical records. My shoulder wasn't where it is now at the beginning of the season. I f----- it up playing for the Packers. Dr. McKenzie didn't make [me] feel safe and was pushing to play, which I thought was weird. Not that he was trying to get me to play thru it but the way he was saying things. I didn't trust him. So I got three other opinions from doctors who all said I need to get it fixed. So I decided to do that. And they decided to waive me the some bull---- excuse. Failure [to] disclose. Every week we do a body evaluation sheet in the weight room and pretty much every week I circled my shoulder. I just kept playing but it got worse. They knew. They panicked. Thinking that I was trying to go on IR and be on their books next year. When I mentioned that I would possible retire. So they tried to f--- me before they thought I would f--- them. This was all about money.

Long-time Packers fullback John Kuhn didn't address Bennett's allegations specifically. But he did defend the Packers' team doctor.

In 9 years of working with Doc McKenzie he never pressured me to play one time. In fact, I️ would argue that I️ pressured him to let me play at times. — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) November 10, 2017

So did Jordy Nelson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier on Friday that Bennett is dealing with a torn rotator cuff and a torn labrum. Bennett is officially listed as questionable for the Patriots' upcoming game against the Broncos on Sunday. So, it doesn't seem like he's gotten the surgery he said he wanted to have in early October. He's also practiced for the Patriots, even though he missed two weeks of practice with the Packers.

Martellus Bennett, who arrived in NE with a torn rotator cuff, passed his physical and was at practice. He didn’t practice for 2 weeks in GB https://t.co/XMtj3Z3J2R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

Bennett signed with the Packers in March after stints with the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, and Patriots. Since becoming a No. 1 TE in 2012, he's caught 342 passes, 3,674 yards, and 26 touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last year and was supposed to function as the best tight end of Aaron Rodgers' career this season. Instead, he caught 24 passes for 233 yards and no touchdowns in seven games.

Bennett previously said that he'll likely retire after the 2017 season.