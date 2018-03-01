Mike Zimmer won't commit to Keenum, says Bradford has 'degenerative' knee
The Vikings are doing their best to convince the NFL they might lose three QBs to free agency
No one knows exactly how the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback situation will play out in free agency, where the team could lose all three of the veterans who took snaps at the position in 2018.
That apparently includes head coach Mike Zimmer, who cast doubt on two of those three quarterbacks' future in Minnesota on Thursday.
A week after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Week 1 starter Sam Bradford "absolutely intends to play in 2018" after a November knee surgery revealed that the quarterback's infamous ligaments were "intact," Zimmer told media at the scouting combine that Bradford has a "degenerative" knee.
That's hardly a ringing endorsement of the veteran's health entering free agency, although Zimmer, per Pelissero, also said "Bradford was skiing last week," so "getting through a full season is the real unknown" -- and the factor that figures to force the former No 1 overall draft pick and 2016 trade acquisition to a new home in the coming weeks.
In regards to Case Keenum, the man who replaced an injured Bradford and led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game but is also set to hit free agency, Zimmer wasn't any more convinced.
As reports from Pelissero and The Athletic's Chad Graff noted, the coach emphasized that Minnesota would be taking a gamble if it based any negotiations with the former backup only on his performance from 2017:
All of this, of course, also comes amid Vikings general manager Rick Spielman telling the media that he expects Teddy Bridgewater, the other soon-to-be unsigned quarterback on the roster, to become a free agent.
Some have continued to suggest that, instead of retaining any of their own three passers, the Vikings are actually preparing to pursue Kirk Cousins, who expects to become the prize of free agency once his team, the Washington Redskins, makes official a trade for the Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith.
-
Combine: Top guards shine in bench press
Quenton Nelson and Will Hernandez put up big numbers in the bench press on Thursday in Ind...
-
Browns to Bama RB: is God an Auburn fan?
Bo Scarborough does not believe that the Big Guy is a fan of the Tide
-
NFL Combine: QB, WR weigh-in analysis
We didn't have much drama with quarterback hand sizes, but the receiver group provided a lot...
-
Report: Rams moving on from Tavon Austin
Austin will reportedly be traded or cut before the new league year begins
-
Derrius Guice puts the NFL on notice
Guice, one of the best running back prospects in this year's draft, puts the NFL on notice
-
Eagles, Jets, Saints stars want Mathieu
The Pro Bowl Cardinals safety could be on the move this offseason thanks to his hefty cont...