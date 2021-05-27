With summer on the horizon, the 2021 NFL season will be here before you know it. And now that we've got full 17-game schedules available to us, what better way to ring in the biggest year in league history than by running through each and every matchup on the docket? Here, we're projecting the Minnesota Vikings' schedule, game by game, with win totals for every opponent. Can Kirk Cousins lead the NFC North contenders back to the playoffs? Can this team actually hurdle the Packers? Let's find out:

(Over/Under win totals for every opponent courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook)

Week 1 at Bengals

Line: Vikings -3

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase connect early and often to give Cincinnati juice on the road, but Mike Zimmer's defense plays with an edge against the coach's old team. A steady dose of Dalvin Cook keeps the ball in Minnesota's hands late.

Prediction: Vikings win 27-20

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 at Cardinals

Opponent win total: O/U 8

Patrick Peterson revenge game! The longtime corner makes a splashy play by recovering a Chase Edmonds fumble, but Kyler Murray finds DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green one too many times deep, giving Arizona the slight nod at home.

Prediction: Vikings lose 28-24

Projected record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. Seahawks

Opponent win total: O/U 10

Russell Wilson is elusive as always, but his line -- even with new starter Gabe Jackson -- can't slow down Danielle Hunter, who forces several key three-and-outs. Cook, meanwhile, has another big day at U.S. Bank Stadium to lead the upset.



Prediction: Vikings win 26-23

Projected record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. Browns

Opponent win total: O/U 10

Baker Mayfield starts slow for Cleveland, with Peterson nabbing a pick and Hunter a strip-sack. Myles Garrett feasts for the Browns' own defense, though, and Cousins can't quite lead the comeback after a game-changing score from Odell Beckham Jr.

Prediction: Vikings lose 24-20

Projected record: 2-2

Week 5 vs. Lions

Opponent win total: O/U 5

Minnesota nearly slips up in its third of three straight home games, with Jared Goff looking sharp on consecutive drives to start the day. Once the Vikings D-line heats up, though, things quickly get out of hand, with Cousins ultimately topping 400 yards.

Prediction: Vikings win 34-17

Projected record: 3-2

Week 6 at Panthers

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

This time the looming bye week nearly throws the Vikings off early, and Christian McCaffrey proves pesky all afternoon. A couple of Sam Darnold picks help Minnesota control the ball late, though, and Adam Thielen gets in the end zone twice.



Prediction: Vikings win 29-20

Projected record: 4-2

Week 8 vs. Cowboys

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

A prime-time Halloween shootout. Dak Prescott airs it out pretty much all night, targeting the Vikings' youngsters opposite Peterson, but Cousins does the same, hitting Thielen and Justin Jefferson for big scores. Then new kicker Greg Joseph nails a game-winner.



Prediction: Vikings win 34-31

Projected record: 5-2

Week 9 at Ravens

Opponent win total: O/U 11

Fresh off an exhilarating win over Dallas, the Vikings hit the East Coast, only to run into a red-hot Lamar Jackson, who has his way scrambling around and through their front seven. Baltimore steals their style (run and stop the run) to win big.



Prediction: Vikings lose 30-20

Projected record: 5-3

Week 10 at Chargers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

The reality of the tough stretch is really setting in now. The Vikings try to lean heavy on Cook on their trip out West, but Justin Herbert's aerial assault forces them to play from behind. A Derwin James pick thwarts a potential Cousins-led comeback.



Prediction: Vikings lose 26-22

Projected record: 5-4

Week 11 vs. Packers

Opponent win total: O/U N/A

Desperate for a return to the win column after two straight defeats on the road, the Vikings play it safe. Too safe. Despite a methodical run game and efficient Cousins outing, Minnesota can't stop Aaron Rodgers' deep shots to Davante Adams and Amari Rodgers.



Prediction: Vikings lose 27-23

Projected record: 5-5

Week 12 at 49ers

Opponent win total: O/U 10

Talk radio keeps getting louder in the Twin Cities, because now the pressure's on to prevent a four-game slide. In front of old coach Kyle Shanahan, however, Cousins is outdone by the 49ers' Trey Lance, who scrambles his way to victory in California.

Prediction: Vikings lose 24-17

Projected record: 5-6

Week 13 at Lions

Opponent win total: O/U 5

Just what the doctor ordered. Facing a total drop out of the NFC playoff picture, the Vikings storm back to life in Motown, where the Lions are cycling through QBs as Goff nurses an injury. Cousins once again eclipses 400 yards through the air.

Prediction: Vikings win 29-16

Projected record: 6-6

Week 14 vs. Steelers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Najee Harris gives the Vikings front seven a run for its money, and Ben Roethlisberger fights until the end. But on a short week at home, Minnesota takes care of business, with Peterson sealing the deal with a red-zone pick.

Prediction: Vikings win 21-17

Projected record: 7-6

Week 15 at Bears

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Windy City doesn't exactly offer the best weather on Dec. 20, and Justin Fields gives Chicago more pop under center. But Zimmer comes prepared after a long break, bringing the heat on the rookie QB to keep the Vikings in the playoff race.



Prediction: Vikings win 26-19

Projected record: 8-6

Week 16 vs. Rams

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

Coming back home is nice, but going up against Los Angeles' offense isn't. Matthew Stafford plays one of his best games ever against Minnesota thanks to a killer game plan from Sean McVay, who spreads the Vikes out with short and deep balls.

Prediction: Vikings lose 31-27

Projected record: 8-7

Week 17 at Packers

Opponent win total: O/U N/A

The dreaded rematch with the Packers, this time in Green Bay. The Vikings defense comes out hungry, sacking Rodgers a few times early, but the waning minutes pit No. 12 against Cousins, and Adams helps the home QB pull it out.

Prediction: Vikings lose 28-23

Projected record: 8-8

Week 18 vs. Bears

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

By this point, Bears coach Matt Nagy is basically on borrowed time. This time, Fields keeps it really close as Chicago burns through its playbook, and yet Chicago's secondary is still no match for Jefferson and Co. Minnesota claims the "W" in front of a raucous home crowd and awaits other Week 18 finals to see if it clinches a wild card berth.

Prediction: Giants win 21-16

Projected record: 9-8