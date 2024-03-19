One year after Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins headlined the "Quarterback" docuseries, Netflix has unveiled its next big NFL venture: "Receiver," an encore show starring Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and other big-name pass catchers.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that the new series -- set for a 2024 release -- will follow Adams, Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The production is a joint endeavor from NFL Films, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Mahomes' 2PM Productions -- the same contingent behind 2023's "Quarterback."

Manning revealed previously that "Quarterback" had been renewed for a second season, but later admitted he was having trouble securing willing participants for the series, with notable names like Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa reportedly turning down offers to be featured. Hence the move to spotlight some of the NFL's top pass catchers.

"The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the 'Receiver' world after the success of our 'Quarterback' series," said Netflix executive Gabe Spitzer. "NFL Films and Omaha Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field."

Just like "Quarterback," the new series is set to include eight different 45-minute episodes. It's scheduled to premiere this summer.