While he never saw him play, Kenny Pickett surely knows about the former player whose number he will wear as a new member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett, who grew up as an Eagles fan, will wear No. 7 in Philadelphia (via Sports Illustrated), the same number Ron Jaworski wore during his decorated career with the Eagles.

Nicknamed "Jaws," Jaworski sunk his teeth into plenty of defenses during his 10-year career with the Eagles (he also played for the Rams, Chiefs and Dolphins during what was a 15-year career). He helped snap the franchise's 12-year drought without a winning record in 1978. Two years later, Jaworski enjoyed a career year that included a Pro Bowl berth. That was also the year that Jaworski and the Eagles reached the Super Bowl for the first time.

Jaworski had just about every franchise passing record when he left the team after the 1986 season. He remains second to Donovan McNabb in most major franchise career passing marks.

While Jaworski made No. 7 a notable number in Eagles lore, Pickett is hoping that the number will treat him better than the No. 8 he wore during his short stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett, who also wore No. 8 during his time as the Pitt Panthers' starting quarterback, is looking forward to having a fresh start with the Eagles while serving as Jalen Hurts' backup.

"This thing is a good reset," Pickett said shortly after he was traded to Philadelphia. "I wanna get back to having fun. ... It's a great environment here, with these coaches and these players, so that's what I wanna get back to."