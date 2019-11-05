New York newspapers make black cat jokes at Giants' expense after loss to Cowboys
The cat may have been the most exciting thing Giants fans saw on Monday night
The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, but it wasn't exactly the lackluster play on the field that many people were talking about. Instead, there was significant buzz around a black cat that ran onto the gridiron at MetLife Stadium in the second quarter of the nationally televised contest.
The cat provided some serious entertainment as it ran into the end zone and ended up putting on the burners while security attempted to catch it.
On the back page of several New York newspapers, jokes surrounding the black cat were made at the Giants expense.
The New York Daily News used "Me-Ow" in reference to the dreadful performance that the Giants put together and pointed out that, much like the black cat, the Cowboys had no issue finding the end zone throughout the night.
Newsday joined the fun and went with "Cat Nap" on the back. The puns were certainly rampant, but given the Giants' performance, it wasn't all that surprising.
The Giants got off to a solid start as rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to Cody Lattimer and Aldrick Rosas added a pair of field goals in the opening half.
But despite the Giants leading 12-3 in the second quarter, let's just say that things weren't the same after the black cat appeared. The Cowboys outscored the Giants 34-6 the rest of the way en route to a 37-18 victory. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns passes in the much-needed Cowboys win.
