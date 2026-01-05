NFL coach, GM interview tracker, updates: Titans put in requests for both Chiefs coordinators
The end of the regular season doesn't just close the book on another year in the NFL. For some franchises, it also coincides with a reevaluation of the entire organization, which can result in various firings. While some clubs made changes midseason, the more common time we see head coaches and GMs be let go comes the day after the regular season concludes, better known as Black Monday.
Already, we've seen four teams fire their now-former head coach (Falcons, Browns, Cardinals and Raiders) and one club also rid itself of its general manager (Falcons). Pair that with the two head coaching vacancies (Giants and Titans) that were already open due to firings during the season, and quite a few jobs are opening up across the league. So, who fills them?
With the Band-Aid ripped off, those teams are now beginning the process of finding their next leader. Below, we'll chronicle that pursuit by tracking the latest interview requests by each team.
Head coaches
Arizona Cardinals
- Previous head coach: Jonathan Gannon
After three seasons on the job, the Cardinals decided to move on from Jonathan Gannon. He went 15-36 as the organization's head coach, which included a 3-14 season in 2025. Arizona ended the year on a nine-game losing streak. The Cardinals have made the playoffs once in the last 10 seasons.
Interview requests
- To be announced.
Atlanta Falcons
- Previous head coach: Raheem Morris
After two seasons on the job, the Falcons fired Morris in the aftermath of a disappointing 2025 campaign. Atlanta finished 8-9 for the second season in a row and was third in the NFC South.
Interview requests
- To be announced.
Cleveland Browns
- Previous head coach: Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland moved on from Kevin Stefanski after a 5-12 season in 2025 that saw the franchise finish last in the AFC North. Stefanski coached the Browns for the last six seasons and won two Coach of the Year awards, but was 45-56 in his 101 regular-season games.
Interview requests
- To be announced.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Previous head coach: Pete Carroll
Pete Carroll proved to be one-and-done in Las Vegas after the 74-year-old was unable to lift the organization to respectability in 2025. The Raiders finished with the worst record in the NFL (3-14) and now possess the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady are expected to spearhead the coaching search.
Interview requests
- To be announced.
New York Giants
- Previous head coach: Brian Daboll
New York fired Daboll midway through the 2025 season after a 2-8 start to the year. He'd been at his post since 2022 and went 20-40-1 over his tenure in the regular season. General manager Joe Schoen will remain with the organization and lead the search.
Interview requests
- Mike Kafka, New York Giants interim head coach and offensive coordinator
Tennessee Titans
- Previous head coach: Brian Callahan
Tennessee fired Callahan in mid-October after a 1-5 start to the season. The 41-year-old coach was hired in 2024 and went 4-19 over his tenure.
Interview requests
- Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator (via The Athletic)
- Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator (via CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones)
- Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator (via The Athletic)
- Lou Anarumo, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator (via The Athletic)
General managers
Atlanta Falcons
- Previous GM: Terry Fontenot
Atlanta cleaned house after the 2025 season, not only firing Raheem Morris but also parting ways with general manager Terry Fontenot. He had been with the organization in this GM role since 2021 and was able to add some intriguing skill position players like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but was unable to get a concrete plan in place at quarterback. A clear plan at that position will likely be the main emphasis for owner Arthur Blank as he combs through candidates this time around.
Interview requests
- To be announced.
Miami Dolphins
- Previous GM: Chris Grier
It was a rather seismic decision by the Dolphins and Grier to mutually part ways during the 2025 season, simply due to how long his tenure had been with the organization. He started as a scout in 2000 and stayed with the franchise ever since, ascending to GM in 2016. Miami made the playoffs just three times over his 10-year stint as GM, and has been under .500 in each of the last two seasons, due to an inability to build a stable roster.
Interview requests
- Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers VP of Player Personnel (via NFL Media)
- Alec Halaby, Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager (via NFL Media)
- Tariq Ahmad, San Francisco 49ers VP of Player Personnel (via NFL Media)
- Josh Williams, San Francisco 49ers Director of Scouting and Football Operations (via NFL Media)
- John McKay, Los Angeles Rams assistant general manager (via NFL Media)
- RJ Gillen, San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager (via NFL Media)