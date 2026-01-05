The end of the regular season doesn't just close the book on another year in the NFL. For some franchises, it also coincides with a reevaluation of the entire organization, which can result in various firings. While some clubs made changes midseason, the more common time we see head coaches and GMs be let go comes the day after the regular season concludes, better known as Black Monday.

Already, we've seen four teams fire their now-former head coach (Falcons, Browns, Cardinals and Raiders) and one club also rid itself of its general manager (Falcons). Pair that with the two head coaching vacancies (Giants and Titans) that were already open due to firings during the season, and quite a few jobs are opening up across the league. So, who fills them?

With the Band-Aid ripped off, those teams are now beginning the process of finding their next leader. Below, we'll chronicle that pursuit by tracking the latest interview requests by each team.

Head coaches

Arizona Cardinals

Previous head coach: Jonathan Gannon

After three seasons on the job, the Cardinals decided to move on from Jonathan Gannon. He went 15-36 as the organization's head coach, which included a 3-14 season in 2025. Arizona ended the year on a nine-game losing streak. The Cardinals have made the playoffs once in the last 10 seasons.

Interview requests

To be announced.

Atlanta Falcons

Previous head coach: Raheem Morris

After two seasons on the job, the Falcons fired Morris in the aftermath of a disappointing 2025 campaign. Atlanta finished 8-9 for the second season in a row and was third in the NFC South.

Interview requests

To be announced.

Cleveland Browns

Previous head coach: Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland moved on from Kevin Stefanski after a 5-12 season in 2025 that saw the franchise finish last in the AFC North. Stefanski coached the Browns for the last six seasons and won two Coach of the Year awards, but was 45-56 in his 101 regular-season games.

Interview requests

To be announced.

Las Vegas Raiders

Previous head coach: Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll proved to be one-and-done in Las Vegas after the 74-year-old was unable to lift the organization to respectability in 2025. The Raiders finished with the worst record in the NFL (3-14) and now possess the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady are expected to spearhead the coaching search.

Interview requests

To be announced.

New York Giants

Previous head coach: Brian Daboll

New York fired Daboll midway through the 2025 season after a 2-8 start to the year. He'd been at his post since 2022 and went 20-40-1 over his tenure in the regular season. General manager Joe Schoen will remain with the organization and lead the search.

Interview requests

Mike Kafka, New York Giants interim head coach and offensive coordinator

Tennessee Titans

Previous head coach: Brian Callahan

Tennessee fired Callahan in mid-October after a 1-5 start to the season. The 41-year-old coach was hired in 2024 and went 4-19 over his tenure.

Interview requests

General managers

Atlanta Falcons

Previous GM: Terry Fontenot

Atlanta cleaned house after the 2025 season, not only firing Raheem Morris but also parting ways with general manager Terry Fontenot. He had been with the organization in this GM role since 2021 and was able to add some intriguing skill position players like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but was unable to get a concrete plan in place at quarterback. A clear plan at that position will likely be the main emphasis for owner Arthur Blank as he combs through candidates this time around.

Interview requests

To be announced.

Previous GM: Chris Grier

It was a rather seismic decision by the Dolphins and Grier to mutually part ways during the 2025 season, simply due to how long his tenure had been with the organization. He started as a scout in 2000 and stayed with the franchise ever since, ascending to GM in 2016. Miami made the playoffs just three times over his 10-year stint as GM, and has been under .500 in each of the last two seasons, due to an inability to build a stable roster.

Interview requests