The Week 2 NFL schedule will conclude with a Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Bills host the Titans and the Vikings visit the Eagles. Titans vs. Bills will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET, while Vikings vs. Eagles starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. The two-game slate means you'll need to alter your NFL DFS strategy. It's a loaded NFL DFS player pool with superstars like Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson available, but affording those upper-echelon talents will require you to make sacrifices elsewhere in your NFL DFS lineups.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown ($7,200 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). After establishing himself as one of the premier big-play receivers in the NFL during three seasons with the Titans, Brown was traded to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft and already established himself as the alpha male in the Philadelphia wide receivers' room.

Brown's debut with the Eagles ended with 10 catches for 155 yards in a win over the Lions. Brown was responsible for 63.8 percent of Jalen Hurts' passing yardage and no other player on the team was targeted more than four times. Now, he'll take on a Vikings pass defense that ranked 28th in the NFL last season.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ($8,200 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). Cook is a home-run hitter with game-breaking burst out of the backfield and he's piled up stellar numbers over the last three seasons despite missing eight games due to various injuries.

Cook has rushed for 3,851 yards and 35 touchdowns during that span and also caught 131 passes for 1,104 yards and a score. In a Week 1 win over the Packers, he carried the ball 20 times for 90 yards and was also targeted five times in the passing game, catching three balls for 18 yards. Now, he gets a juicy matchup against an Eagles run defense that allowed D'Andre Swift to pile up 175 scrimmage yards and a touchdown last week. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks here.

