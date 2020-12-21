Three weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers were undefeated at 11-0 and appeared unbeatable in the 2020 NFL season. Although the Steelers have dropped two straight games since, they can still lock up the AFC North on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET with a victory at division rival Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers hope to have running back James Conner (quad) in the lineup, but already boast two prime NFL DFS picks in receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 14, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Davante Adams as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, returning over 24 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 17-year veteran has been superb during Pittsburgh's 11-2 start, ranking sixth in the NFL with 29 touchdown passes to go with 3,292 passing yards and just nine interceptions. Roethlisberger turned in the rare off game last week against the Bills, throwing for just 187 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Even with Roethlisberger misfiring in Week 14, his NFL DFS ceiling has been incredibly high all season. That was evidenced in Week 10 against the Bengals, when Roethlisberger torched Cincinnati for 333 passing yards and four touchdowns that netted a season-high 29-plus daily Fantasy football points on DraftKings. Cincinnati has the 10th-worst pass defense in the league, and McClure sees Roethlisberger enjoying another monster NFL DFS performance against the Bengals on Monday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd. The five-year veteran has caught 78 passes for 840 yards and four touchdowns this season. That includes five receptions for 43 yards in a loss last week to the Cowboys.

On Monday Night Football, Boyd could see extra targets with running back Joe Mixon (foot) on injured reserve. He's had at least six targets in three of the last four games.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Bengals

