The NFL Week 14 schedule comes to a close with a two-game Monday Night Football slate featuring Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants. Both MNF games kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. The MNF NFL DFS player pool is larger than normal and features some of the biggest names in the league. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running backs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are the headliners and could be popular NFL DFS picks.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), and DK Metcalf (6-143-3) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Kaylor has turned his attention to the Week 14 Titans vs. Dolphins and Packers vs. Giants matchups on Monday Night Football.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Dolphins and Packers vs. Giants on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The five-time All-Pro selection is on pace to have one of the best single seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history and enters Monday Night Football leading the league in receiving yards (1,481) and touchdown receptions (12). He is on pace to be the first wide receiver to go over 2,000 yards in a season and faces a Tennessee defense that ranks 30th in the league in fantasy points allowed to receivers in 2023.

"Tyreek Hill has become a must-start DFS option, and his matchup against the Titans projects to be highly favorable for the future Hall of Fame selection. Hill is averaging 123.4 receiving yards per game this season, and Tennessee has struggled defended the pass in 2023. Hill is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball, and I expect him to see at least 10 targets on Monday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed. The former Michigan State standout has been a key part of Green Bay's current three-game winning streak and could see an increased role in the Packers' offense with Christian Watson nursing a hamstring injury. Reed enters Monday Night Football with 40 catches for 513 yards and five touchdowns.

"Jayden Reed has flashed signs of brilliance as a rookie, and his rapport with quarterback Jordan Love is undeniable. Reed has 17 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' last four games, and I expect the rookie second round pick to have another strong performance on MNF. Fellow wide receiver Christian Watson is questionable with a hamstring injury, which should result in an expanded role for Reed against the Giants," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Titans and Giants vs. Packers on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football.

Kaylor is including additional players in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football.