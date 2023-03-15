The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing free agent Baker Mayfield to a one-year, $8.5 million deal, according to NFL Media. Mayfield, the former first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, played 12 games in 2022 -- 10 as a starter -- for both the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in the final season of his rookie deal. With Tom Brady retired for good and Blaine Gabbert set to become a free agent, Kyle Trask, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the only quarterback currently on the Buccaneers' roster.

Mayfield threw 10 touchdowns to eight interceptions, but he performed better after being claimed off waivers by the Rams in Week 14, throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions in five games with Los Angeles, including four starts. He had six touchdown passes and six interceptions in seven games -- including six starts -- with the Buccaneers' NFC South-rival Panthers. The highlight of his season came when he entered off the bench for the Rams in their 17-16 win on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 14 against the Raiders and led a game-winning, 98-yard drive that culminated in a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Below is a look at how Mayfield fared after being acquired by Los Angeles:

Mayfield (2022 season) With Panthers (Weeks 1-12) With Rams (Weeks 14-18) Comp Pct 57.8% 63.6% Pass YPG 187.6 170.0 Pass Yards/Attempt 6.4 6.6 TD-INT 6-6 4-2 Passer Rating 74.4 86.4

Trask made his NFL debut in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons, coming off the bench, and he completed three of his nine passes for 23 yards in a 30-17 defeat. With team senior advisor and former Super Bowl Champion head coach Bruce Arians saying the Buccaneers are "in good hands" with Trask as the potential successor to Brady, Mayfield would be signing on to a full-on training camp competition in Tampa Bay. The Bucs may need to adjust some player salaries, as they're currently only $3.0 million under the salary cap, according to Over The Cap.