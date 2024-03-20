The Baltimore Ravens have an opening at receiver after releasing Odell Beckham Jr. last week. One player who could fill that void is former Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup, who is scheduled to visit Baltimore on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Gallup was released by the Cowboys after the team gave him permission to seek a trade. Money was the reason why the Cowboys parted with Gallup, who would have carried a cap hit this season of $13.85 million.

Gallup, 28, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Cowboys, hauling in 266 receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns over that span. He caught 34 of 57 targets for 418 yards and two touchdowns last season. Gallup's best season occurred in 2019, when he caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

One thing that is working in Gallup's favor is the fact that several of the top-available receivers entering free agency are now off the market. Gallup, Beckham, and former Bengal Tyler Boyd are among the best wideouts who are still available.

While Gallup is looking for a new team, the Cowboys haven't pursued another free agent to take his place. Dallas' projected starting receiving corps for 2024 currently includes No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb along with veteran Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert, a 2022 third-round pick who caught 22 passes and two touchdowns last season.