While Saquon Barkley is "dead to me" in the eyes of Tiki Barber after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson decided to have some more fun with the former New York Giants running back.

After Geno Stone departed the Baltimore Ravens and signed a two-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson mocked Barber in the best way possible. Jackson congratulated his former teammate by trolling Barber.

Those were the words Barber used on WFAN when Barkley signed with the Eagles, a division rival of the Giants. The Bengals are a division rival to the Ravens, as Stone signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Bengals on the first day of free agency.

Stone will be seeing the Ravens -- and Jackson -- twice a year. He was a force on the Ravens' No. 1 defense last season, finishing with seven interceptions and a 40.1 passer rating in coverage. With Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton in the fold, the stage was set for Stone to sign elsewhere.

At least Jackson had a good laugh at Barber's expense.