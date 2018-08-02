NFL Hall of Fame Game 2018 odds: Ravens vs. Bears picks from top handicapper

Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio as part of the 2018 class on Saturday. The festivities leading up to the enshrinement ceremony continue on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, however, with the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Lewis' Baltimore Ravens and Urlacher's Chicago Bears. The Ravens are favored by 1.5 after the line opened at one, although it had moved as high as 2.5. The Over-Under for total points scored is 35, up two from an open of 33 after heavy action on the over.



Both teams are better on defense and I'm not expecting new Bears coach Matt Nagy to break out any interesting offensive wrinkles at this point.



White knows Baltimore has owned the preseason under head coach John Harbaugh, going undefeated in three of the last four August campaigns. The Ravens were also red-hot down the stretch last season, winning five of their last seven including a shutout of the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Lamar Jackson will be thirsting to make a strong first impression for Harbaugh and the coaching staff. There have been plenty of rumblings that the rookie Heisman winner could unseat Joe Flacco as the starter, and we know Flacco won't play in the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game. The Ravens also have former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.

But Baltimore's strong preseason track record doesn't guarantee the Ravens will be able to cover a 2.5-point spread. Nagy and the rest of Chicago's new coaching staff will look to make a statement right out of the gates as they hope to revamp a stagnant offense that ranked 29th in points (16.5) and 30th in yards (287.4).

Second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be handed the reigns from the start after coming off the bench behind Mike Glennon last year. And the weapons around him have been upgraded with tight end Trey Burton and receiver Allen Robinson among the key additions this offseason. It remains to be seen whether Trubisky plays in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2018, but we do know that starting running back Jordan Howard will sit out.



Virtually every job is up for grabs in Chicago, so expect starters and reserves alike to take this opportunity seriously as they look to impress the new staff from the first snap.

