NFL Honors: 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

MIAMI -- San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been named the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in a landslide vote. Bosa received 43 votes for the award, while the next closest player was Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, who had four.

The 49ers made Bosa the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after he put together a phenomenal career at Ohio State University. He finished the 2019 NFL season with 47 tackles (16 for loss), 25 quarterback hits, 24 hurries, 12 knockdowns, 45 pressures, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Bosa was dominant right from the start of the season, and continued to be so throughout the year. In his first NFL game, he had a sack, three hits, and a tackle for loss. He was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October, during which he had six sacks, nine hits, nine tackles for loss, and two Defensive Player of the Week awards. He played an enormous and crucial role in turning the 49ers into one of the NFL's best defensive teams, pairing with Dee Ford to form one of the league's premier pass-rushing duos.

He has kept it going during San Francisco's run to the Super Bowl, recording three sacks, four hits, and three tackles for loss against the Vikings and Packers. He has the opportunity to cap his rookie season with a Super Bowl victory, something no Defensive Rookie of the Year -- including his brother, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa -- has been able to do this century.