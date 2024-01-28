Only three teams remain in the NFL postseason with two games left to play. The action started Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to advance to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. Up next is the NFC championship game, and per usual this time of the year given the physical grind playing an NFL season, there are some key injuries.

San Francisco 49ers do-it-all wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play in the NFC title game on Sunday after suffering a shoulder injury in the NFC divisional round against the Green Bay Packers. That's massive news for the 49ers because they are 53-23 when plays since 2019, when he entered the league, and they have a losing record when he can't suit up, 8-9.

For the Lions, James Houston returns after being sidelined since Week 2 due to a broken ankle.

Below is a final injury update for the NFC title game, with the winner advancing to Super LVIII out in Las Vegas.

The Lions officially ruled out Jackson and Raymond, who did not practice all week. Emergency quarterback Hendon Hooker is inactive as Detroit's emergency third quarterback after he had a chipped tooth, which reportedly had to get pulled. Defensive back Chase Lucas is playing after being questionable due to an illness. He missed practice on Thursday, but was limited on Friday. Tight end Sam LaPorta, who injured his knee in the regular-season finale, carries no game designation into this week. He sat out of practice Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. Center Frank Ragnow, who is battling ankle, toe, knee and back injuries, missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday. He will play as well.

Detroit second-year linebacker James Houston will make his return to action after being out since fracturing his ankle in Week 2 this season. That is a critical development for the Lions' pass rush. Detroit is not activating three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, according to ESPN.

The big news for the 49ers is that Samuel is off the injury report and will play on Sunday. Samuel has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He sat out of practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and was a full participant Friday. Linebacker Oren Burks, who didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, is active and will play on Sunday after being a limited practice participant on Friday. Like Samuel, he was also dealing with a shoulder injury.

