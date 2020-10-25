The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are two of the three remaining undefeated teams heading into Week 7. They meet in Nashville on Sunday in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season due to the coronavirus. Pittsburgh and Tennessee are 5-0, along with the Seattle Seahawks, and remaining perfect would be a significant step forward in the AFC playoff picture. Tennessee is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds at William Hill, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week.

Can Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry overcome Pittsburgh's stout defense? And which other Week 7 NFL matchups could provide strong value for your NFL bets? All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,800 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's off to a strong 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 7 on an incredible 110-71 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 7 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 7

One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Saints (-7) cover at home against the Panthers. Carolina had its three-game winning streak snapped in Week 6 as it lost 23-16 to the Bears. The Panthers (+1.5) failed to cover in that game for the first time since Week 2.

New Orleans has won two straight against Carolina, including a 42-10 victory last December in which the Saints (+18.5) covered a large spread with room to spare. SportsLine's model is calling for Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray to combine for almost 150 yards on the ground as the Saints cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (50) also clears almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 7 NFL predictions from the model: The Chiefs (-7.5) cover as road favorites against the Broncos. The Chiefs are looking to shore up their lead in the AFC West, while the Broncos have a chance to claw closer to Kansas City in the division.

The Chiefs rebounded from their first loss of the season by thumping Buffalo, 26-17, last weekend. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was effective, going 21-for-26 with 225 yards and two touchdowns, but the star of the game was rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The former LSU standout rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 26 carries to help the Chiefs roll up 466 total yards.

SportsLine's model projects that Mahomes substantially outperforms Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, passing for close to 300 yards and two touchdowns in the snow. The model says the Chiefs cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (44) also hits more than 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on every other game on the Week 7 NFL schedule. It's also identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,800 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 7

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 50.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington (PK, 45)

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 55)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7, 50)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (+10, 46)

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans (+3.5, 57)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 50.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 55)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angles Chargers (-7.5, 49)

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots (-2.5, 44.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+7.5, 44)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders (+4, 52)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (-6, 45)