You probably don't have a 2023 calendar in front of you, but if you do, you can go ahead and mark the date for Super Bowl LVII.

The NFL officially announced on Wednesday that Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12, 2023. The location of the game -- Arizona -- had been previously announced back in 2018. However, the date of the game had to be reset after the NFL decided to expand the schedule to 17 games this year.

With the extra game, that means the regular season is now 18 weeks long, which means the Super Bowl is now being moved back from the first Sunday in February to the second Sunday in February. The fact that Super Bowl LVII is being held on Feb. 12 means that it will go down as the second-latest date that a Super Bowl has ever been held.

The honor for latest Super Bowl currently belongs to last season's game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs, which was held on Feb. 7. However, that record is only going to stand for another few months and that's because Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles will be played on Feb. 13, 2022.

Super Bowl LVII will mark the fourth time that the game has been played in Arizona, which makes it the fifth-most common Super Bowl host. Only Miami/South Florida (11), New Orleans (10), Los Angeles (7) and Tampa (5) have hosted the game more often. Both New Orleans and L.A. will see their hosting number go up by one over the next five years.

As things currently stand, the host cities of the next three Super Bowls have been selected and you can see those below.

Super Bowl LVI (Feb. 13, 2022): Los Angeles (NBC)

Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 2023): Glendale, Arizona (Fox)

Super Bowl LVIII (Feb. 11, 2024*): TBA (CBS)

Super Bowl LVIX (Feb. 9, 2025*): New Orleans (Fox)

* = Date is unofficial

New Orleans was supposed to host Super Bowl LVIII, but that got changed to Super Bowl LIX due to a conflict with Mardi Gras and the NFL hasn't yet picked a replacement city.