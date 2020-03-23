NFL offseason team trackers: Free agent scorecard, signings, draft rumors, latest updates, and more

The 2020 NFL offseason got off to a fast start with a rampant legal tampering period during the opening moments of free agency. In addition to a flurry of big-named free agents signing with new teams, there were blockbuster trades involving some of the NFL's top wide receivers (DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs) and one of the NFL's elite young defensive linemen (DeForest Buckner).

In an effort to streamline all of the latest updates coming from the combine, throughout free agency, through the 2020 NFL Draft process, and more, we've created updated offseason trackers for several teams. If you want to know just about anything going on with the team, you'll find it within the hubs below.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears took a massive step back in 2020 despite a fairly aggressive 2019 offseason. What does that mean for the 2020 offseason? Through the first week of free agency, the Bears have been aggressive again but the players they have signed for big money might surprise you. Sean Wagner-McGough has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Bears' offseason.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have faced a much trickier offseason than most teams. Although they had plenty of cap space, they rightfully used the majority of it re-signing Amari Cooper and slapping the franchise tag on Dak Prescott. Byron Jones wasn't the only starter they have lost to free agency already. Patrik Walker has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Cowboys' offseason.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were among the most aggressive players in free agency last offseason -- a major change from the way they handled free agency for the last decade before it. The end result? A massive success. The Packers completely revamped their defense in free agency last offseason and emerged as one of the NFL's most efficient defenses. This offseason will be all about getting Aaron Rodgers more weapons, but as of now, it looks like the execution of that plan will be deferred until the draft. Jared Dubin has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Packers' offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders

The move to Vegas isn't the only change for a Raiders franchise looking to build on the progress they made last season during year two of the Jon Gruden era. Sean Wagner-McGough has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Raiders' offseason.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins, as expected, have completely retooled their roster through free agency. They have been the most aggressive team in free agency through the early first wave and we don't see them slowing down anytime soon. Jared Dubin has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Dolphins' offseason.

New England Patriots

By now, we are all well aware the Patriots lost long-time starting quarterback Tom Brady in free agency to the Bucs. On the bright side, they re-signed arguably their most underrated defensive player of the recent Super Bowl years in safety Devin McCourty. However, the list of in-house free agents who have already signed big deals with other teams is longer than the list of adjectives Giants general manager Dave Gettleman used to describe Saquon Barkley after drafting him. Tyler Sullivan has you covered on all of the latest updates on the Patriots' offseason.

New York Giants

It's a new day for a Giants franchise who hired former Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge to right the ship -- a ship that has sunk multiple times over the last three seasons. But there's reason for hope for this franchise after landing quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Darius Slayton in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Jones pick was laughed at, and the same analysts have doubled-down by pointing to his high turnover rate (not factoring in how common this is for rookie quarterbacks), the former Duke product nearly broke Baker Mayfield's rookie touchdowns record despite missing multiple games with a high-ankle sprain. The Giants got to work early in free agency, but they used a completely different approach with the structuring of these contracts (from a salary cap standpoint) than anything they've done in the past. Dan Schneier has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Giants' offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles

Somehow, someway, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman finds a way to be active players in free agency and the trade market every offseason. Either Roseman is a magician with the salary cap or the importance of the cap is overstated. We may never find out that answer -- because details about how each team maneuvers the cap rarely reach the public -- but the start of this offseason has been no different. The Eagles have already landed a big free agent defensive lineman and they have already traded for a new No. 1 cornerback. Cody Benjamin has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Eagles' offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly found a way to steal a playoff spot during the 2019 regular season despite losing franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for nearly the entire season. How did they do it? A breakout performance by their defense played a key role. Roethlisberger's recovery should be the key storyline this offseason, but the Steelers aren't done putting together a roster necessary to help him make another big push at contending for more than just the AFC North division. They already found Roethlisberger a new red zone weapon who is just one year removed from a double-digit touchdowns season.Bryan DeArdo has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Steelers' offseason.

Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins handed out one of the largest contracts in free agency (Landon Collins: six-years, $84 million) last year, but through the start of free agency, things have been more quiet than usual for Dan Snyder's team. Perhaps more interesting than their free agent plans will be how they approach the 2020 NFL Draft. Although it seems like a lock the Redskins will use the No. 2 overall pick on defensive end Chase Young, the combine brought some buzz connecting them to quarterback Tua Tagovaiola -- who they met privately with. Could Washington follow in Arizona's footsteps by drafting a quarterback in round one in consecutive offseasons? Jordan Dajani has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Redskins' offseason.