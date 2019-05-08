NFL Power Rankings: Excellent offseason makes Packers NFC's best, but an AFC powerhouse sits at No. 1 overall

NFL free agency, aside from a stray signing or two, has been over for a while. The draft is behind us. Rookie minicamps have started and mandatory veteran camps are around the corner.

So it's time for another batch of Power Rankings, now that we know all the rookies on each team coming out of the draft two weeks ago.

Some teams had what I considered to be great drafts, but they might not be as impactful this season as they will be in the future. That means those teams and those players could still be a year or so away.

But for the good teams, those impressive drafts can play key roles in 2019. One of those teams that had a good draft to help their roster was the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have had a great offseason all the way around – at least when it comes to adding to the roster -- which is why they are in the No. 2 spot in my Power Rankings.

After loading up on defense in free agency by landing pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, as well as safety Adrian Amos, the Packers came back and had a good draft. They added edge player Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage in the first round, while third-round tight end Jace Sternberger should help Aaron Rodgers in the middle of the field.

The Packers are much better now than a year ago – at least on paper. Oh, and they still have Aaron Rodgers. Yes, he's learning a new offense under first-year coach Matt LaFleur, but that could be a good thing. It's fresh. The Packers got stale on that side of the ball.

Green Bay still needs some young players to step up at receiver, but I think the talent is there. The offense will be dynamic again. And I think the improvements on defense make Green Bay the team to beat in the NFC.

The Patriots are still atop the rankings right now as the defending champs. They've suffered some hits in free agency -- losing pass rusher Trey Flowers being the biggest -- and they also saw tight end Rob Gronkowski retire. But as long as they have Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, they will be just fine -- and should feel comfortable in the top spot in any Power Rankings.