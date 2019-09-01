NFL waivers tracker 2019: Ex-Packers quarterback lands with the Oakland Raiders
Here is who was claimed following cutdown day in the NFL
Cutdown day has come and gone in the NFL as every club has now trimmed down their rosters to 53 players to begin the 2019 season. As they essentially sliced rosters in half, there's naturally plenty of talent that gets left on the cutting room floor for various clubs.
What's the saying? One man's trash is another man's treasure. For some NFL teams, they're hoping that rings true with waiver claims coming down the transaction wire on Sunday afternoon.
It is important to note that this is simply the first shoe to drop for these teams as there also needs to be a corresponding move to fit them on the 53-man rosters.
Here's a rundown of the latest edition of musical chairs going on in the league and where players have been claimed as the first official wave of the waiver period comes to a close.
DeShone Kizer lands with the Oakland Raiders
With the addition of Kizer, the Raiders will likely be moving on from either Mike Glennon or Nathan Peterman, quarterbacks who were competing for the backup role to Derek Carr all summer.
Cardinals sure up offensive line with top waiver priority
Along with the additions of Murray and Toth, Tom Pellissero of the NFL Network reports that Arizona claimed former Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard off waivers. Defensive backs Kevin Peterson and Charles Washington were also claimed.
Redskins bring in former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood
ESPN is reporting that Smallwood was claimed by NFC East rival Washington.
Broncos add another QB to the mix behind Joe Flacco
The Broncos are bringing in another quarterback to compete behind Flacco. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Broncos claimed QB Brandon Allen and TE Andrew Beck.
Jets land their kicker
Vedvick's time with the Vikings was short-lived. The team released him after just two weeks in Minnesota where he went 1-for-4 on field goal attempts. Along with Vedvick, New York also claimed receiver Braxton Berrios, defensive end John Franklin and defensive back Bennett Jackson.
Bengals add to their offense
Browns net themselves a former third-round linebacker
Cleveland claimed former Bengals third round pick Malik Jefferson and added more depth.
Dolphins continue to reshape their roster by adding five players
First year head coach Brian Flores brings in a couple former Patriots, where he spent all of his NFL career until this offseason.
Giants add former sixth-round pick of the Bengals in Cody Core
Lions awarded former Seahawks back
Colts bring in corner Ryan Lewis, do not targets QB
Colts may simply be rolling with Jacoby Brissett under center to start the year. As for Lewis, he's a former undrafted free agent out of Pitt in 2017. Spent the 2018 season with the Buffalo Bills and totaled 15 tackles, three passes defended and tow forced fumbles over seven games played.
Jacksonville takes a flyer on four players, including two tight ends
Panthers claim two receivers and a defensive back
