NFL waivers tracker 2019: Ex-Packers quarterback lands with the Oakland Raiders

Cutdown day has come and gone in the NFL as every club has now trimmed down their rosters to 53 players to begin the 2019 season. As they essentially sliced rosters in half, there's naturally plenty of talent that gets left on the cutting room floor for various clubs.

What's the saying? One man's trash is another man's treasure. For some NFL teams, they're hoping that rings true with waiver claims coming down the transaction wire on Sunday afternoon.

It is important to note that this is simply the first shoe to drop for these teams as there also needs to be a corresponding move to fit them on the 53-man rosters.

Here's a rundown of the latest edition of musical chairs going on in the league and where players have been claimed as the first official wave of the waiver period comes to a close.

DeShone Kizer lands with the Oakland Raiders

With the addition of Kizer, the Raiders will likely be moving on from either Mike Glennon or Nathan Peterman, quarterbacks who were competing for the backup role to Derek Carr all summer.

Cardinals sure up offensive line with top waiver priority

The #Cardinals, who have top waiver priority, are using it to beef up their offensive line. They claimed former #Raiders OT Justin Murray and former #Eagles OT Brett Toth, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2019

Along with the additions of Murray and Toth, Tom Pellissero of the NFL Network reports that Arizona claimed former Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard off waivers. Defensive backs Kevin Peterson and Charles Washington were also claimed.

Redskins bring in former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood

ESPN is reporting that Smallwood was claimed by NFC East rival Washington.

Broncos add another QB to the mix behind Joe Flacco

The Broncos are bringing in another quarterback to compete behind Flacco. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Broncos claimed QB Brandon Allen and TE Andrew Beck.

Jets land their kicker

Source confirms Jets claimed former Vikings kicker (and punter) Kaare Vedvick off waivers, as @FieldYates said. NYJ interested in Vedvik the past two offseasons.



They wanted to trade for him a few weeks ago. Offered a conditional late-round pick. Vikings gave up a 5th rounder — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 1, 2019

Vedvick's time with the Vikings was short-lived. The team released him after just two weeks in Minnesota where he went 1-for-4 on field goal attempts. Along with Vedvick, New York also claimed receiver Braxton Berrios, defensive end John Franklin and defensive back Bennett Jackson.

Bengals add to their offense

The Bengals claimed former Cardinals WR Pharaoh Cooper and RedskinsRB Samaje Perine, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2019

Browns net themselves a former third-round linebacker

Cleveland claimed former Bengals third round pick Malik Jefferson and added more depth.

Dolphins continue to reshape their roster by adding five players

Dolphins' shakeup continues: Miami claimed five players on waivers today, including two from the Patriots.



Claims:



DE Trent Harris from New England.

DB Ken Webster from New England.

LB Deon Lacey from Buffalo.

DE Avery Moss from the Giants.

DB Steven Parker from the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

First year head coach Brian Flores brings in a couple former Patriots, where he spent all of his NFL career until this offseason.

Giants add former sixth-round pick of the Bengals in Cody Core

The #Giants claimed WR Cody Core and T Eric Smith off waivers, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2019

Lions awarded former Seahawks back

Lions claimed former Seahawks' RB J.D. Mckissic on wiavers from Seattle, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

Colts bring in corner Ryan Lewis, do not targets QB

The #Colts did not claim a QB, but did claim DB Ryan Lewis off waivers from the #Bills, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2019

Colts may simply be rolling with Jacoby Brissett under center to start the year. As for Lewis, he's a former undrafted free agent out of Pitt in 2017. Spent the 2018 season with the Buffalo Bills and totaled 15 tackles, three passes defended and tow forced fumbles over seven games played.

Jacksonville takes a flyer on four players, including two tight ends

The #Jaguars claimed four players, per source: TE Seth DeValve, RB Tyler Ervin, TE Matt Orzech and RB Devine Ozigbo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2019

Panthers claim two receivers and a defensive back