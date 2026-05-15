The NFL unveiled its complete schedule for the upcoming 2026 season, and it doesn't take much effort to recognize that Week 1 features some of the most enticing games of the entire campaign. From the Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots to a handful of battles between divisional foes, there are plenty of showdowns between the projected top teams in the league.

At the same time, Week 1 is not immune to clunkers. There is nothing worse than seeing the optimism that comes with the offseason coming to a screeching halt with a blowout loss right out of the gate, and there is the potential for at least one of those cases to unfold. Matchups between bottom-dwellers are equally as uninspiring.

Here are the 16 games on the NFL's Week 1 schedule ranked from best to worst.

16. Cardinals at Chargers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

TV: CBS/Paramount+

If any Week 1 game has the potential to get really lopsided, it is the contest between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. With the Cardinals pulling the plug on Kyler Murray, they look destined to pick at or near the top of the board in a 2026 NFL Draft class. Their road to the No. 1 pick starts right here in a game that could get out of hand, especially if the Chargers' offensive line takes a necessary step forward. The Chargers will be fighting for a postseason berth, while their opponent's fans will be content to see their team stack up losses as they search for their next franchise quarterback.

15. Dolphins at Raiders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

TV: Fox

The team that picked first in the 2026 draft opens its season against the team that might pick first in 2027. This game would have more intrigue if the Las Vegas Raiders were committed to starting Fernando Mendoza right out of the gate, but instead, we likely see Kirk Cousins take on a Miami Dolphins squad that should be among the league's worst. Behind an improved offensive line and with Maxx Crosby still on the other side of the ball, he has a chance to get the Raiders' turnaround started as early as Week 1. How Malik Willis performs as the new face of Miami's offense will be a storyline to track, but expectations should be modest given his supporting cast, which leaves a lot to be desired.

14. Jets at Titans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Neither the New York Jets nor the Tennessee Titans should be expected to compete at the top of their divisions. Both have reasons to believe they will climb their respective ladders, however. A host of defensive moves in New York and the signing of Geno Smith raised the floor for Aaron Glenn as he navigates the hot seat. A new coaching staff, revamped defense and another year of development for Cam Ward give the Titans some optimism. The side that loses this one will be feeling down on themselves, as both should view this as one of the handful of truly winnable games on their schedules.

13. Saints at Lions

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

TV: Fox

The New Orleans Saints will be a popular breakout pick. Tyler Shough won four of his final five starts as a rookie quarterback, and Travis Etienne arrived in free agency as a terrific running mate in the backfield. If they are to take a leap forward, a road date with the Detroit Lions is the kind of litmus test they ought to pass. And for Dan Campbell, he needs to stack wins against non-playoff teams like New Orleans in order to get the Lions back to the postseason. It is an important one straight away for both playoff hopefuls, albeit not the flashiest matchup.

12. Falcons at Steelers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

TV: Fox

Where this game lands on the intrigue meter depends in part on whether Aaron Rodgers is in the lineup for the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he re-signs, then this should be a clash between a couple of playoff hopefuls. If not, then a portion of the Pittsburgh fanbase will care more about which quarterback they draft in 2026 than what happens against the Atlanta Falcons. The signal-caller situation in Atlanta makes this a must-follow game, regardless. It is a true battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. A strong season opener for either would go a long way toward job security from that perspective.

11. Buccaneers at Bengals

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV: Fox

If you're looking for a Week 1 shootout, this is your game. Joe Burrow vs. Baker Mayfield is a quarterback showdown ripe for 300 yards and three touchdowns apiece. For the Cincinnati Bengals' sake, though, they had better hope Mayfield does not torch them to that extent. In order to return to the postseason for just the third time in the Burrow era, the defense has to be more stout. A battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' prolific attack should offer an early sign as to whether the additions of Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook are impactful enough to turn things around.

10. Cowboys at Giants

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

TV: NBC

Optimism abounds for both of these rivals. The Dallas Cowboys aced the draft, using the capital they accrued from the Micah Parsons trade to reload their defense. A postseason run could be in store if they play even a lick of defense. The New York Giants, meanwhile, landed one of the league's most highly respected coaches in John Harbaugh and retain ample excitement in Jaxson Dart. Narratives will dominate the national discourse after these two NFL titans open their seasons against each other on "Sunday Night Football," and each side will hope it is the one associated with the hype rather than the jeers.

9. Commanders at Eagles

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

TV: Fox

It is hard to know what to make of the Washington Commanders heading into 2026. Conventional wisdom suggests that a healthy Jayden Daniels should be enough to turn this squad back into a playoff team á la 2024, but a lot went wrong last season that not even a full-strength Daniels would have been able to mask. Going on the road and starting the year with a divisional win could be the start of a rebound campaign, but the Philadelphia Eagles will be the favorite with or without A.J. Brown. The rest of their offense is plenty strong enough to overcome the looming trade of its star receiver, outscore the Commanders and take a first step toward repeating as NFC East champions.

8. Browns at Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Don't let the Jacksonville Jaguars' Wild Card exit distract from the fact that this team won its final eight regular-season games a year ago and climbed into the top five of many analysts' power rankings. Liam Coen and his offensive prowess have a chance to prove they are here to stay. They open with a game that will ask a lot of them, though, as the Cleveland Browns should still field one of the NFL's most formidable defenses. If the Browns' offense shows a modicum of life in 2026, this will be a team to be reckoned with. Week 1 offers the first look at offensive lineman Spencer Fano and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston -- three points of optimism on that side of the ball.

7. Ravens at Colts

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Which version of the Indianapolis Colts shows up in Week 1? Will it be the one that opened last year at 8-2 and saw Daniel Jones thrive to an extent never before seen, or will it be the one that lost the last seven games of the campaign and missed the playoffs while he sat with a torn Achilles? That dichotomy makes the Colts one of the more puzzling teams heading into Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens are tough nuts to crack, too, because of their unforeseen struggles in 2026 and the coaching change that saw Jesse Minter take the reins. Both of these teams should feel like they have postseason potential, but one will open at 0-1 and face questions about its identity.

6. Packers at Vikings

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Quarterback play was the most glaring factor that stood between the Minnesota Vikings and the NFC North title last year, and they might have solved that problem with the signing of Kyler Murray. They only finished half a game back of the Green Bay Packers in 2025, so the separation between these two teams is minimal, even if Matt LaFleur's side is the more ballyhooed unit. Murray outdueling Jordan Love (who just saw his top receiver depart in free agency) would send a message to this division that the Vikings are real contenders. That will be tougher to accomplish if Micah Parsons recovers from his torn ACL in time to suit up for the Packers in the opener.

5. Bears at Panthers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

TV: Fox

The Caleb Williams vs. Bryce Young clash is shaping up to be an extremely fun matchup between two young quarterbacks. Both showed signs of excellence last year in leading their teams to division titles, and the one that beats the other in the 2026 opener will be on their way to cementing themselves as a star. Young has more to gain as he enters a pivotal contract year, so getting off to a strong start would go a long way in generating even more trust from the front office, locking up a long-term deal and shaking off the doubts about his outlook as a starter in this league.

4. Broncos at Chiefs

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

TV: ABC

Tabbing this contest as one of the four best of Week 1 assumes that Patrick Mahomes is available. Otherwise, Justin Fields will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into battle to open the year, giving the Denver Broncos a prime opportunity to gain an early one-game advantage in the AFC West. At full strength, the Chiefs should be viewed as bounce-back candidates now that the running game (with Kenneth Walker III) is no longer a liability. But it also feels as though the balance of power in this division is shifting. The Broncos will be hungry to make a Super Bowl run after narrowly missing out in 2025, and topping the Chiefs at Arrowhead on the season's first edition of "Monday Night Football" would be a heck of a statement.

3. Bills at Texans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV: CBS/Paramount+

There are some real "unstoppable force meets immovable object" vibes here. The Buffalo Bills' top-five offense ought to be even better in 2026 with DJ Moore joining Josh Allen and James Cook. The Texans' league-best defense became even more stout with the addition of first-round pick Kayden McDonald, who will plug running lanes in between fierce edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. It will be elite-on-elite when the Bills have the ball in this clash between playoff teams.

2. 49ers vs. Rams

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Time: 8:35 p.m. ET

Location: Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne, Australia)

TV: Netflix

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers came up two games shy of the NFC West crown last year, but both are contenders to unseat the Seahawks atop the league's best division. Every game between those three teams is of the utmost importance. For one of those contests to be the second game of the entire NFL season is a treat, and that it will unfold in Australia makes it all the more noteworthy. The 49ers will not have a laundry list of injuries as they did in last year's matchups with the Rams, which gives them a real shot at getting an early leg up on a team that is going all-in on winning another Super Bowl before Matthew Stafford retires.

1. Patriots at Seahawks

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

TV: NBC

The only thing that can upstage a showdown between two NFC West contenders is a Super Bowl rematch. The rare Wednesday game is, without a doubt, the best contest on the Week 1 schedule, and for the Patriots, it presents an opportunity to prove they improved this offseason. A.J. Brown's potential arrival and the signings of Romeo Doubs and Alijah Vera-Tucker might help them score more than the 13 they managed against the Seahawks in February. Don't expect Seattle to show any signs of regression unless the loss of Kenneth Walker III and injury to Zach Charbonnet handicap the offense.