The 2026 NFL schedule has arrived, and per usual, there's a great slate of primetime matchups. It doesn't get any more "primetime" than "Monday Night Football," which has been bringing every regular-season week (except the last one) to a close since 1970. ABC owned the broadcast rights until 2006, when it shifted over to ESPN -- both are part of the Disney company -- and as you'll see, this year, several games air on both channels.

In a welcome change in most fans' eyes, there will be no "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders in 2026. The "MNF" slate begins with a bitter AFC West rivalry as the Broncos visit the Chiefs. It could be the first game back after major injuries for both quarterbacks; Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in December, and Bo Nix suffered a fractured ankle in the playoffs one month later.

Here's a rundown of every Monday night game for the 2026 season. Each contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET:

Week 1 (Sept. 14): Broncos at Chiefs on ABC/ESPN

Week 2 (Sept. 21): Giants at Rams on ABC/ESPN

Week 3 (Sept. 28): Eagles at Bears on ABC/ESPN

Week 4 (Oct. 5): Falcons at Saints on ESPN

Week 5 (Oct. 12): Bills at Rams on ABC/ESPN

Week 6 (Oct. 19): Commanders at 49ers on ABC/ESPN

Week 7 (Oct. 26): Cowboys at Eagles on ABC/ESPN

Week 8 (Nov. 2): Bears at Seahawks on ESPN

Week 9 (Nov. 9): Bills at Vikings on ABC/ESPN

Week 10 (Nov. 16): Chargers at Ravens on ESPN

Week 11 (Nov. 23): Bengals at Commanders on ESPN

Week 12 (Nov. 30): Panthers at Buccaneers on ESPN

Week 13 (Dec. 7): Cowboys at Seahawks ABC/ESPN

Week 14 (Dec. 14): Steelers at Jaguars on ESPN

Week 15 (Dec. 21): Patriots at Chiefs on ABC/ESPN

Week 16 (Dec. 28): Giants at Lions on ESPN

Week 17 (Jan. 4): Texans at Packers on ESPN

CBS Sports will update this story shortly with a ranking of every game!