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The 2026 NFL schedule has arrived, and per usual, there's a great slate of primetime matchups. It doesn't get any more "primetime" than "Monday Night Football," which has been bringing every regular-season week (except the last one) to a close since 1970. ABC owned the broadcast rights until 2006, when it shifted over to ESPN -- both are part of the Disney company -- and as you'll see, this year, several games air on both channels.

In a welcome change in most fans' eyes, there will be no "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders in 2026. The "MNF" slate begins with a bitter AFC West rivalry as the Broncos visit the Chiefs. It could be the first game back after major injuries for both quarterbacks; Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in December, and Bo Nix suffered a fractured ankle in the playoffs one month later.

Here's a rundown of every Monday night game for the 2026 season. Each contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET:

CBS Sports will update this story shortly with a ranking of every game!