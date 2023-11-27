The past few days have filled us with turkey and football as we enjoyed NFL action on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday over the holiday weekend, and we still have one more game on deck between the Bears and Vikings on Monday night. That NFC North showdown will cap off Week 12 which was a very profitable slate for the public. Teams that 60% of the handle or more against the spread either cashed or pushed on Sunday, per BetMGM. We also had a wild last-second cover in the Ravens-Chargers game on Sunday night thanks to Zay Flowers rushing in a 37-yard touchdown with over 90 seconds to play.

So, what will this final game bring? We'll soon find out. As we wait for that divisional head-to-head to kick off, let's take our first peek at all the Week 13 matchups and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Note: Buffalo, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minnesota, New York (Giants), and Baltimore are all on the bye in Week 13.

Week 13 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Seahawks at Cowboys (Thursday) Cowboys -7.5 46 Seahawks +286, Cowboys -362 Broncos at Texans Texans -3 45.5 Broncos +133, Texans -158 Lions at Saints Lions -3.5 44.5 Lions -181, Saints +152 Colts at Titans Titans -2 42.5 Colts -133, Titans +112 Chargers at Patriots Chargers -5.5 41.5 Chargers -222, Patriots +182 Cardinals at Steelers Steelers -6 40 Cardinals +212, Steelers -261 Falcons at Jets Falcons -2.5 35 Falcons -143, Jets +121 Dolphins at Commanders Dolphins -9.5 50 Dolphins -451, Commanders +343 Panthers at Buccaneers Buccaneers -6 38.5 Panthers +212, Buccaneers -263 Browns at Rams Rams -4.5 38.5 Browns +174, Rams -212 49ers at Eagles 49ers -2 46.5 49ers -130, Eagles +110 Chiefs at Packers Chiefs -6.5 42.5 Chiefs -303, Packers +240 Bengals at Jaguars (Monday) Jaguars -8 40.5 Bengals +300, Jaguars -381

Notable movement, trends

Seahawks at Cowboys (Thursday)

The Cowboys not only are 5-0 ATS at home this season (NFL-best), but they've also thrashed teams in the process. They have an average margin of victory at AT&T Stadium of 29 points and have an ATS +/- of +18.7. Seattle may be the best team that has rolled into Dallas this season, but there will likely be a lot of folks flocking toward laying the points with the Cowboys. Already, the line has moved from Cowboys -7 to Cowboys -7.5. The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS on the road this season.

Broncos at Texans

Denver is arguably the hottest team in the NFL at the moment as they just picked up their fifth consecutive win on Sunday by taking down the Browns to move above .500 for the first this season. They'll now roll into Houston with a field goal in their pocket as they try to keep the streak alive against the Texans. While the Broncos have put together SU wins as of late, they haven't been that reliable this season against the number on the road. They are 1-2-1 ATS away from Mile High. However, Houston hasn't exactly defended NRG Stadium all that well either with a 2-4 ATS record at home. While these two teams do feature high-profile quarterbacks, the Under could be worth a lean as it is 13-9 between these clubs this season.

Lions at Saints

Bettors expect a bounce-back from the Lions after being upset by the Packers on Thanksgiving. After opening up as a three-point road favorite against the Saints, Detroit is now laying 3.5 points. Dan Campbell's team has looked a bit vulnerable in recent weeks, but they have been a solid bet on the road. Away from Ford Field, the Lions are 4-1 ATS. That includes a 3-0 ATS mark as a road favorite. As for New Orleans, this is the first time this season that they'll be underdogs at the Superdome. This year, they've yet to cover a game at home, going 0-4 ATS.

Colts at Titans

Indianapolis is a 2-point road favorite as they gear up for an AFC South matchup against the Titans in Nashville. While Tennessee is 4-7 and in last place in the division, they are slept on as a fantastic bet at home. At Nissan Stadium, the Titans are 4-0 ATS this season and all but one of those games came as a home underdog. To their credit, the Colts have played well with Gardner Minshew under center and are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They've also been strong on the road with a 3-1 ATS record outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chargers at Patriots

The bottom has completely fallen out on the Patriots as they've dropped to 2-9 on the season and are arguably the worst team in the NFL. The quarterback situation continues to be in flux as Mac Jones was once again benched mid-game for Bailey Zappe. Now, they are getting 5.5 points as a home underdog to the Chargers and it wouldn't be surprising to see that number increase. This line initially opened at Chargers -4.5. L.A. hasn't been stellar this season either, but are leagues ahead of the Patriots, specifically at the quarterback position with Justin Herbert. The Chargers are 2-3 ATS on the road this season, which includes a 1-2 ATS record as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Patriots are 1-4 ATS in Foxborough and 1-2 ATS as a home underdog.

Cardinals at Steelers

In the aftermath of firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers finally topped 400 yards of total offense on Sunday as they edged out the Bengals. They'll now host a Cardinals team that was just blown out by the Rams, who piled up 457 yards of offense. Still, there does seem to be some faith in Arizona to bounce back a bit as this line has moved from Steelers -6.5 to Steelers -6. Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS at home this season while the Cardinals are 2-4 ATS on the road. Bettors also might be thinking there could be some regression from this Steeles offense as the total dipped to 40 after opening at 40.5.

Falcons at Jets

The Falcons emerged from the bye week and earned a critical victory over the Saints on Sunday that now has them in first place in the NFC South. They'll look to maintain their standing when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets, who are sticking with Tim Boyle at quarterback despite a lackluster showing in the loss to Miami last Friday. Atlanta has struggled on the road this season as they are 1-3 ATS, but are looked at as a 2.5-point favorite in this matchup. The Falcons have been a road favorite twice this season and have failed to cover each time. The Jets are 3-3 ATS as a home underdog.

Dolphins at Commanders

Both of these teams will be working on extended rest after the Commanders played on Thanksgiving and the Dolphins played on Black Friday, so there really won't be much advantage for either side in that regard. Miami is a sizable 9.5-point road favorite, which is a rather dramatic bump from where they opened as a 7-point favorite. Washington is 0-1-1 ATS as a home underdog this season and 0-4-1 ATS overall at FedEx Field. The Dolphins haven't been as lethal on the road as they've been at home this season, but they are 2-0 ATS as a road favorite with an average margin of victory sitting at 14 points.

Panthers at Buccaneers

The Buccaneers dropped to 4-7 on the season with the loss to Indy on Sunday, but are still just a game out of the loss column for first place in the division, so they have plenty to play for as they head back to Raymond James Stadium to host the Panthers, who just fired head coach Frank Reich. This is the first time that these division rivals have faced one another this season and Carolina dropped to 1-10 on the year after falling to the Titans. The Bucs are 2-3 ATS at home this season while the Panthers have yet to cover on the road, owning a 0-5-1 ATS record entering Week 13.

Browns at Rams

The Browns had their three-game winning streak snapped against the Broncos on Sunday and suffered several injuries in the process. Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the game due to a concussion and Amari Cooper (rib) also exited the game early. Most notably, star pass rusher Myles Garrett was also spotted in a sling postgame. Those ailments along with the Rams dropping 37 points in Week 12 columnated in this line shifting rather dramatically. L.A. was initially a 1-point favorite in this head-to-head, but his number has now jumped to Rams -4.5. The Rams are 2-3 ATS this season at home.

49ers at Eagles

We have ourselves a potential NFC Championship preview on Sunday with the Eagles hosting the 49ers. San Francisco will have the rest advantage after playing on Thanksgiving and it appears momentum is shifting in their favor. After the Eagles opened as a 1.5-point favorite, the Niners are now favored by two points on the road. If this holds, Philly would be the first team with a record of 10-1 or better to be a home dog since the merger (excluding the final week of the season where teams rest starters). The 49ers have been a road favorite six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Chiefs at Packers

Kansas City opened as a 7-point road favorite in this primetime matchup at Lambeau Field, but that line has dropped down a key threshold as the Chiefs are now laying 6.5 points to the Packers on the road. Jordan Love is coming off arguably his best game of the season on Thanksgiving in the upset win over the Lions, which could be part of the reason why this line has dropped a bit. Green Bay is 2-1 ATS as a home underdog this season. As for the Chiefs, their offense struggled early in Week 12 against the Raiders but finished with 31 points as they moved to 8-3 on the season. Kansas City is also 3-2 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Bengals at Jaguars (Monday)

This number continues to build in favor of the Jaguars. Jacksonville opened as a 7.5-point favorite over Cincinnati and is now laying eight points as they look to move to 9-3 and further hold a grip on first place in the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Bengals could only muster 10 points in the loss to Pittsburgh in Jake Browning's first start since Joe Burrow's season-ending injury. That said, it was the lack of a running game for Cincinnati that contributed to that loss. The Jaguars are 2-3 ATS at home this season and have yet to cover in the two instances where they've been favored at EverBank Stadium.