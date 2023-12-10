It is Week 14 of the NFL season and once again the players are bringing their best to the pregame entrances. Every week, we look at fashion from the players to determine who brought the best looks.
Some players go with a causal look, while others use the pregame walk to bring out their formalwear. Players often use their looks ahead of the game to express themselves and you can see their personalities come out in the clothes they pick.
Here is a look at some of the best of the best from this week:
Trevor Lawrence was questionable heading into the game, as he sprained his ankle just six days ago. He was a game-time decision and it was determined that he would be the Jags starter. He showed up in a green suit looking ready to take on the starting role.
Trevor Lawrence will start today against the Cleveland Browns.#JAXvsCLE | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/jqRI7kFHi6— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 10, 2023
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce looks like he is in his Folklore Era.
Alright nah, @tkelce is here! pic.twitter.com/Yj2ximisFF— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 10, 2023
Niners DT Javon Kinlaw is supporting his teammate and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Arik Armstead.
Javon Kinlaw showing love to #WPMOY nominee @arikarmstead ❤️💛#WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/BiOFBRnJ1u— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 10, 2023
Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was activated off injured reserve this week and showed up for his return in a monochrome bright sweatsuit.
Look who’s back 😁 @_nickbolton2 pic.twitter.com/YNkhMDajHd— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 10, 2023
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy came out with a clean, casual look to take on the Seahawks.
Purdy Time— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
📺: #SEAvsSF -- 4:05pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8S30C pic.twitter.com/zKRrYdEwJZ
Lawrence Guy was in the holiday spirit ahead of the Patriots' first win since October.
Aaah! “Fra-GEE-leh!” It must be Italian!@thatLGUY | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/IVbwMdRGgc— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 7, 2023