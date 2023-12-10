It is Week 14 of the NFL season and once again the players are bringing their best to the pregame entrances. Every week, we look at fashion from the players to determine who brought the best looks.

Some players go with a causal look, while others use the pregame walk to bring out their formalwear. Players often use their looks ahead of the game to express themselves and you can see their personalities come out in the clothes they pick.

Here is a look at some of the best of the best from this week:

Trevor Lawrence was questionable heading into the game, as he sprained his ankle just six days ago. He was a game-time decision and it was determined that he would be the Jags starter. He showed up in a green suit looking ready to take on the starting role.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce looks like he is in his Folklore Era.

Niners DT Javon Kinlaw is supporting his teammate and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Arik Armstead.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was activated off injured reserve this week and showed up for his return in a monochrome bright sweatsuit.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy came out with a clean, casual look to take on the Seahawks.

Lawrence Guy was in the holiday spirit ahead of the Patriots' first win since October.