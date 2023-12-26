This is a warning to the Los Angeles Rams: Whenever I write about a team that is surging at the top of these rankings, they usually go bad. So consider yourselves warned.

But here goes: The Rams are one of the most underrated stories of this NFL season, a story more and more people should be paying attention to as the season moves along.

The Rams, who most had picked as a potential last-place NFC West team, are now 8-7 and appear on their way to being a playoff team. They would be the sixth seed right now and would be the NFC wild card team that nobody wants to play. They are also up to No. 10 in my Power Rankings this week.

The Rams won a Super Bowl two years ago, going all-in in terms of acquisitions and draft picks to do so. The thinking was they would be in a rebuild for a few years after that, even trading away star corner Jalen Ramsey this year. They also let several other veterans walk, guys like Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines.

So what happened?

They have built a defense around Aaron Donald and built the offense around Matthew Stafford, two of the high-priced stars still on the roster, to surge toward the postseason. They have supplemented it by drafting well and seeing a lot of young players get playing time and improve week by week.

The roster build is a really testament to general manager Les Snead. The development and record is a tribute to coach Sean McVay, who is proving once again why he's one of the best in the NFL.

The Rams added cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and guard Kevin Dotson and both veterans have become starters and major reasons why the Rams have improved in the secondary and up front on the offensive line.

But it's Snead's sharp drafting that has really impacted a team that badly needed it. In this year's draft, he added starting guard Steve Avila in the second round, defensive linemen Byron Young and Kobie Turner in the third. And the best pick of all, receiver Puka Nacua, came in fifth. Nacua is in the race to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year with 96 catches for 1,327 yards and five touchdowns. Young and Turner have combined for 12 1/2 sacks, with Turner actually having a 6 1/2 sacks, a half more than Donald.

When you combine Nacua with Cooper Kupp, a running game led by emerging star Kyren Williams, a Snead fifth-round pick from 2022, it's easy to see why Stafford is playing so well. In the past five games, Stafford has 14 touchdown passes and five picks.

If the Rams stay in the sixth spot, there is a real chance they could be playing Stafford's former team, the Detroit Lions, on the road in the first round. It would also mean facing Jared Goff, the quarterback they traded away to get Stafford. That would be intriguing for sure.

For now, though, it's about getting into the playoffs. They have games left with the Giants on the road this week and then close with the 49ers on the road.

The Rams are a great story this season. Let's just hope I didn't mush it by leading these Power Rankings extolling their accomplishments.