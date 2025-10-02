Welcome to Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. It's going by quickly, isn't it? Last week, we saw the Baltimore Ravens fall to 1-3, Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts finally lose a game, and Jaxson Dart win his first NFL start against the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers. What crazy thing will happen next?

This week, we get another international game that is expected to be very low-scoring, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host a feisty Denver Broncos team, and the rebounding Kansas City Chiefs travel to Jacksonville to attempt to win their third straight game against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Now that we're in the heart of the regular season, bye weeks are starting up. This week, the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are off.

Which teams should you pick in Week 5, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Steven Taranto are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend.

Dajani (Rams -7): It's tough to pick the 49ers in this spot -- on the road on a short week with Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings injured. The 49ers are also coming off a tough loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which drops Purdy to 2-7 ATS in his past nine starts. The Rams, on the other hand, are 8-2 ATS over their past 10 games, while Puka Nacua looks like an NFL MVP candidate with 42 receptions for 503 yards and two total touchdowns through four games. Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 13

Taranto (Rams -7): The 49ers' system will keep them in games no matter what, as evidenced by their 3-0 start, but turning the ball over four times against the Jaguars spelled their doom. I don't expect San Francisco to turn the ball over at that rate again, and I expect them to at least show up and compete in an NFC West game, but I don't like their chances against a well-oiled Rams team that has Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua playing at as high a level as any QB-WR combination in pro football. Prediction: Rams 28, 49ers 20

Dajani (Vikings -3.5): Can I make the Under a best bet instead of picking against the spread? Carson Wentz was obliterated behind a banged-up offensive line last week, and now he gets to face Myles Garrett and Co. On the other side, Dillon Gabriel will become the first quarterback to make his first NFL start outside of the United States, and his first real NFL action comes against the aggressive Brian Flores. I'm not putting the Browns' loss to the Detroit Lions entirely on Joe Flacco because his backup offensive tackles were terrible, but I guess head coach Kevin Stefanski believes Gabriel can get the ball out quicker? Keep in mind the Vikings have an advantage since they remained overseas for their second straight international game. I'm really not looking forward to watching this, but I'll take Minnesota to rebound. The Vikings are 4-0 SU and ATS in their last four games following an ATS loss. Prediction: Vikings 13, Browns 6

Taranto (Browns +3.5): Generally, you never want to play a team right after they make a major change like switching from a veteran incumbent to a rookie quarterback. As stupid as this is going to sound, the "vibes boost" that comes with it is a real thing, as is the advantage that throwing changeups at the opponent presents. The Vikings were the benefactors of this several weeks ago when they went to Carson Wentz, but the Wentz Wagon turned into a pumpkin last week against the Steelers, and the Browns defense is no pushover. I expect the Browns defense to control the terms of this game and give Dillon Gabriel just enough opportunities to put Cleveland over the top. Prediction: Browns 17, Vikings 7

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5)

Dajani (Broncos +4.5): The Broncos are on the road on a short week, but they did outgain the Cincinnati Bengals by 353 total yards on Monday night. Bo Nix hasn't looked incredible following his historic rookie campaign, but the Broncos are one bogus flag in Indy and one completed pass in L.A. away from being 4-0. The Eagles offense ranks bottom five in total yards per game, yards per rush and yards per play this season. Jalen Hurts didn't complete a single pass in the second half last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and A.J. Brown is out here tweeting cryptic Bible verses. I'll take the Broncos to keep it close. Prediction: Eagles 23, Broncos 20

Taranto (Eagles -4.5): I've given up on counting on the Eagles' issues to catch up to them. Even if their offense has taken a step back and made Jalen Hurts' limitations as a quarterback much more obvious, the sheer talent on their roster always seems to carry them. They escaped on the road in Tampa Bay a week ago, and I expect they'll find a way to escape whatever pinch they find themselves in against the Broncos at home. Prediction: Eagles 27, Broncos 20

Houston Texans (-1.5) at Baltimore Ravens

Dajani (Texans -1.5): I'm not sure I can pick the Ravens without Lamar Jackson, who is expected to miss at least this week due to a hamstring injury. The Texans won their first game last week, defeating the lowly Tennessee Titans, 26-0. Maybe the offense finally got on track. The Ravens are 4-9 without Jackson since 2019. Prediction: Texans 17, Ravens 14

Taranto (Texans -1.5): It doesn't matter how well-run the Ravens are or what their reputation as a team has been: The catastrophic level of injuries they suffered against the Chiefs, combined with getting blown out by the perennial AFC champions, is going to be very difficult to overcome both psychologically and from a talent standpoint. Considering they already had issues before losing a number of their best players, I wouldn't count on the Ravens being able to overcome this level of adversity right away, especially against a Texans team that finally put it all together last week. Prediction: Texans 27, Ravens 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

Dajani (Seahawks -3): The Buccaneers were simply outplayed by the Eagles last week in their first loss of the season, and committed two critical turnovers in the second half that hurt Tampa Bay's comeback chances. Now, this roster is so injured that the Bucs couldn't even practice Wednesday. After that gross Week 1 loss to the 49ers, the Seahawks have actually been playing well. They own the second-highest point differential in the NFL this season and are one of two teams to allow 20 or fewer points in all four games this season. Give me Seattle against the injured pirates of Tampa. Prediction: Seahawks 24, Buccaneers 17

Taranto (Buccaneers +3): An unheralded part of the Buccaneers' recent success is that they have been a very good road team dating back to the 2024 season. The Bucs went 5-3 on the road a season ago, and they have gone 2-0 on the road to start this season. By comparison, the Seahawks are trying to re-establish home field advantage at Lumen Field, and it's going to take a little more than blowing out an undermanned Saints team to prove that their Nest is one to be feared again. Either way, I expect a competitive showing from both offenses given Baker Mayfield's and Sam Darnold's history together -- just look away if you're a Carolina Panthers fan. Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Seahawks 28

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

Dajani (Chargers -2.5): There's excitement with Jayden Daniels returning to the lineup, but it's not like he was crushing opponents this season when healthy. In fact, Washington has averaged 19.5 points per game with Daniels under center and 34 points per game with Marcus Mariota. Plus, Washington may not have Terry McLaurin in the lineup. As for the Chargers, the injury to Joe Alt is concerning, but Washington doesn't have a pass rush anyway. L.A. is 15-5-1 ATS under Jim Harbaugh since the start of last season, which is tied for the best mark in the NFL. Prediction: Chargers 23, Commanders 20

Taranto (Chargers -2.5): The Chargers were handed their first loss of the season in the Meadowlands a week ago, and a large culprit was attrition on their offensive line catching up to them. An injury to Joe Alt compounded the losses of other offensive linemen like Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton, meaning it was open season for the Giants' pass rush on Justin Herbert, and the Chargers' passing offense could not function as it had in the team's 3-0 start. While the blueprint to beat the Chargers is now out there, Washington's pass rushing corps isn't nearly as fearsome as the Giants, as its personnel doesn't quite compare to Abdul Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Even if Jayden Daniels is able to return to the lineup for Washington this week, I still have the Chargers bouncing back. Prediction: Chargers 27, Commanders 18

Dajani (Patriots +8.5): The Patriots are off to their best four-game start since 2020, and Mike Vrabel's rushing defense is tied for No. 2 in the NFL with 77.5 rushing yards allowed per game. The Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but they have allowed bad teams like the Miami Dolphins and Saints to keep things close. If you're giving me 8.5 points in this spot, I'll take it. The Patriots are actually 4-0 ATS in their last four games against the Bills. Prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 20

Taranto (Patriots +8.5): I would hope the Bills allowing the Saints to hang around a week ago is a lesson not to play with their food. Even if Josh Allen's sheer talent is enough to make up for whatever sins they commit, the Bills are too good a football team to let their opponents keep things as close as they have. However, they're going to be given all they can handle by a tough Patriots team that is starting to come into its own under Mike Vrabel, as shown by last week's 42-13 beatdown of Carolina. Prediction: Bills 26, Patriots 23

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (MNF)

Dajani (Jaguars +3): I correctly predicted the Jaguars would upset the 49ers as road dogs last week, so let's try it again. The Chiefs offense looked reborn with the return of Xavier Worthy to the lineup, even though the defense they faced was shorthanded. This Jaguars defense isn't considered to be one of the best in the NFL, but they've registered 13 takeaways this season, tops in the NFL. Travis Etienne has also been one of the surprise players this year, as he ranks third in rushing with 394 yards through four games. I wish I got the hook here at +3.5, but I'll go out on a limb and take the Jags in an upset. Lawrence is 5-2-1 ATS as an underdog over the last two seasons. Maybe this is the week we start talking about the Jaguars as an intriguing team. Prediction: Jaguars 26, Chiefs 24

Taranto (Chiefs -3): The return of Xavier Worthy to the lineup has changed things significantly for the Chiefs, who looked like themselves again in a blowout win over the Ravens a week ago. That being said, the 3-1 Jaguars are no easy out, as the early returns on new head coach Liam Coen have been quite good, and they're a narrow Week 2 loss away from being 4-0. I expect the Jaguars to play like a team that's gunning for the AFC South alongside the Indianapolis Colts, even if the championship standards of the Chiefs end up coming through in the end. Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 27