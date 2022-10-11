The New York Giants and New York Jets are a combined 7-3 this season.

Can you believe it?

It's true, but, yes, it's hard to believe based on preseason expectations. Yet after five weeks of the season, the Jets and Giants are the two biggest surprises of the season, and once again it brings into focus the unpredictability of the NFL.

I dare you to try and figure it out.

The Giants are 4-1 and riding high after beating the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday. Giants coach Brian Daboll is the leading contender for Coach of the Year right now and has his team playing good, sound, fundamental football. It isn't pretty, but it's worked well enough so far to beat the No. 1 seed from each conference from a year ago in the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans.

The Giants are getting solid quarterback play from Daniel Jones, a nice running game keyed by Saquon Barkley and good defense led by aggressive coordinator Wink Martindale. That has the Giants up into the top 10 of my Power Rankings this week at No. 8.

The Jets upset the Miami Dolphins at home Sunday in a game where the Dolphins were down to third-team quarterback Skyler Thompson because of concussion issues for to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. That taints the victory some, but you are what you are in this league and the Jets are 3-2.

Coach Robert Saleh, the one who kept the receipts, might be pulling them out to expose all the doubters from earlier this season. Go ahead and unveil the scroll, Robert. The only names not on there would be either your players or others inside the organization. Let's be real and admit few saw the Jets at 3-2 and up into the top half of these rankings at No. 14.

Yet here they are after five weeks proving a lot of people wrong. The Giants are doing it even more so. This is why the NFL is king. Nobody knows what's going to happen week to week or year to year.

The Jets and Giants are a combined 7-3. Simply amazing.