Odell Beckham Jr. wants to be the highest paid player in the entire NFL

If Odell Beckham Jr. perfected one thing this offseason, it was the art of ducking questions about his contract.

After Beckham skipped out on Giants' voluntary workouts during the offseason, the belief was that he decided not to show because he wasn't happy with his current deal that will pay him just $1.84 million in 2017.

Once Beckham finally showed for OTAs in June, he was asked dozens of questions about a possible new deal with the Giants, but he didn't really offer any details on what he might be looking for in a new contract.

"I leave that in the hands of the man above," Beckham said in June. "When that time comes that time comes. Right now is really not the time to discuss it."

Although June wasn't the time to discuss it, apparently the first day of training camp is the perfect time, because Beckham finally opened up about what he wants in a new contract. In a video for Uninterrupted, the wide receiver said he's hoping to become the highest paid player in the NFL.

"It's like the elephant in the room," Beckham said of his contract. "And you know you don't want to talk about it, but I've gotten to the point in my life where I'm like, 'No, I'm going to, there's no need to not talk about it.' I believe that I will be, hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest paid, period."

OK, now that I'm thinking about it, maybe Beckham was smart not to mention his contract demands before Thursday. If Beckham's hoping to be the highest paid player in the NFL with his new deal, then we all better buckle in and grab some popcorn because negotiations should get interesting.

Beckham currently has two years left on a rookie deal that will pay him $8.46 million in 2018. If Beckham wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL, that means getting a contract that will pay just over $25 million per year.

Since there's an almost zero percent chance that's going to happen, Beckham should probably set his sights lower, like being the highest paid receiver in the NFL. That honor currently belongs to Antonio Brown, whose current contract pays him an average of $17 million per season.

The bad news for Beckham is that he's still under contract with the Giants for two more seasons, so the team doesn't necessarily have to start negotiating with him right now. The Giants could wait until next offseason before opening a dialogue with Beckham's agents.

On the other hand, the good news for Beckham is that it sounds like the team would be willing to get a deal done sometime in the near future. Although the two sides haven't started type of negotiations, co-owner John Mara sounded open to the idea of talking with Beckham's camp during the season.

"That's possible, yeah," Mara said Thursday, via the New York Post. "I wouldn't have a problem with that occurring. We certainly want to get him signed. Let's not make it the headline that there'll be a deal by October or November or something like that because I have no idea. I don't think we'd be opposed to talking to his agents at some point during the season, yes."

Basically, it sounds like Beckham is going to get paid, just not as much as he's hoping to get paid.