One week of 2024 preseason football is in the books. Which means we're one week closer to real games kicking off to open the next NFL season. What did we learn from the first round of exhibition matchups?

Here's one key takeaway from each of the 32 teams:

Desmond Ridder probably won't be QB2. Acquired in their player-for-player deal involving Rondale Moore, the ex-Atlanta Falcons quarterback ceded ground to second-year reserve Clayton Tune in the competition to be Kyler Murray's top backup in the desert.

Michael Penix Jr. is set to be active on game days. Not that the rookie wasn't already on track for such a feat, but with veteran Taylor Heinicke struggling to find a rhythm, the first-round rookie appeared far more likely to serve as the Kirk Cousins insurance in 2024.

They may have found a winner in the secondary. First-round rookie Nate Wiggins was all over the ball in his first live reps as a perimeter cornerback. Paired with Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and the rest of their stingy defense, he's primed for a standout NFL debut.

Their offense is what we thought it'd be. In other words, a week-by-week edition of trial and error. With staples like Stefon Diggs and Mitch Morse out of the equation, the Joe Brady-led unit simply needs time to mix and match personnel for best accommodating Josh Allen.

Dave Canales' offense is a work in progress. Which would've been the case regardless of how the team fared against the New England Patriots, but with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton on the sidelines, it was hard to get a good read on the new coach's direction, and/or the revamped O-line's fortitude.

The Caleb Williams hype is real. The talk has been loud, and the training camp highlights have been apparent. Seeing the No. 1 overall pick actually running and throwing in pads, showcasing his freestyle gunslinging, all but justifies the buzz building in Chicago.

The Burrow-Higgins connection is back, for now. So much of the Bengals' title prospects hinge on Joe Burrow's health, but it was encouraging to see Tee Higgins also at full speed, on the receiving end of a first-drive score. If their offense stays upright, it'll be hard to match.

The trenches could be an issue. Starting bookends Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin were already banged up, and then depth center Luke Wypler went down against the Green Bay Packers as the offense struggled. Deshaun Watson and Co. could have an unstable front.

Trey Lance remains a project. Taking his first live snaps in a Cowboys uniform, the former San Francisco 49ers prospect struggled to take advantage of his own defense's four takeaways, despite throwing more than 40 passes. Cooper Rush is still the clear No. 2, it seems.

Bo Nix might have "it," after all. It's way too early, we know, but for all the flak the Oregon product has received as a "reach" first-round pick, the rookie looked very sharp, decisive and even springy as a scrambler, all but cementing his lead in the race for the Week 1 job.

More quarterback insurance might be a good idea. Second-year prospect Hendon Hooker finally got on the field, only to exit early with a concussion, leaving only Nate Sudfeld as the backup to Jared Goff. Is it possible another veteran could be targeted for the No. 2 spot?

Green Bay Packers

The youth still looks good. Jordan Love had no trouble airing it out early, teasing good returns on his new contract. First-round rookie Lukas Van Ness was also active on the other side, giving the team more hope for a disruptive front seven under new coordinator Jeff Hafley.

C.J. Stroud's wide receiver corps is as good as advertised. And we didn't even see much, if any, from Stefon Diggs or Nico Collins. A deep laser to Tank Dell put that connection right back on the radar, and even Robert Woods looks to still belong as a possession target.

The pass rush could be their secret weapon. As long as rookie Laiatu Latu keeps churning like he did against the Broncos, consistently pushing the pocket and indirectly forcing a pick by teammate Kenny Moore II, the defense could help carry the returning Anthony Richardson.

They've got a true competition at safety. Darnell Savage arrived early in free agency, but Terrell Edmunds slipped under the radar as a spring addition, and he was a hard-hitting presence against the Kansas City Chiefs. Old friend Tashaun Gipson is also joining the group.

The wide receiver shuffle is inevitable once more. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown logged all of one catch before going down with a potentially serious shoulder injury, leaving rookie Xavier Worthy and third-year reserve Justyn Ross as candidates to see more snaps in the room.

It's still a tight race under center. Aidan O'Connell was solid, if unspectacular, in a methodical scoring drive as the starter, but Gardner Minshew provided more sizzle as a downfield thrower with two extra series. Antonio Pierce is set to make the call on a starter very soon.

They could stand to bolster the quarterback room. Easton Stick has been around for a bit as Justin Herbert insurance, but he had a hard time staying in sync as the "starter." With Herbert still recovering from a foot injury, another veteran arm wouldn't be a bad idea for Jim Harbaugh.

The backup "competition" is probably a wrap. Jimmy Garoppolo was always going to be Matthew Stafford's emergency fill-in, but Stetson Bennett's four interceptions against the Cowboys all but sealed the deal, even with "Jimmy G" set to open 2024 serving a suspension.

They've got even more track speed at their disposal. In the form of rookie running back Jaylen Wright, who pulled a Reggie Bush with a behind-the-line reverse-course sprint and already seems poised to nab touches in a loaded backfield also featuring young speedster De'Von Achane.

Both quarterbacks are "stock up" in their competition. Sam Darnold looked polished and comfortable in his first live reps in Kevin O'Connell's system, a continuation of his camp performance. Rookie J.J. McCarthy was just as, if not more, thrilling with beautiful downfield touch passes.

New England Patriots

The offensive line remains a major question. Resident Patriots expert Tyler Sullivan likes the promise of young quarterbacks Drake Maye and Joe Milton III, but the tackles protecting these guys aren't exactly road-graders, as evidenced by lots of early preseason shuffling.

The offense remains a predictably mixed bag. Rookie Spencer Rattler, for example, offered some much-needed upside as a dual threat after relieving Derek Carr and Jake Haener. The offensive line was heavily penalized, though, while the starting "O" opened on a flatter note.

Saquon Barkley's replacement might already be in tow. Obviously Barkley is a special talent, but second-year reserve Eric Gray showed a lot of sizzle as a multipurpose option, indicating he might be ready for a larger role alongside new starting running back Devin Singletary.

Breece Hall appears to have a legit complement in the backfield. That would be rookie Braelon Allen, whose big 245-pound frame translated to the pro stage against the Washington Commanders. Gang Green could have itself a lightning-and-thunder combo, if everyone stays healthy.

Their top rookies are trending up. While Cooper DeJean is still recovering from injury, Quinyon Mitchell was aggressive in coverage under new coordinator Vic Fangio, while Jeremiah Trotter Jr. also made his presence felt at linebacker. Will Shipley was also very busy at running back.

Russell Wilson remains in "pole position" at quarterback. Even though the veteran didn't suit up against the Texans. Why? Because his chief competitor, the athletic Justin Fields, mismanaged not one but two snaps in a forgettable debut in black and yellow.

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan's ground game is still a machine. Whether it's Christian McCaffrey or Elijah Mitchell or, now, third-year reserve Jordan Mason, San Francisco just knows how to create space in the run game. Mason averaged close to six yards per carry against the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Macdonald's defense has a solid foundation. Start with rookie Byron Murphy II, who was noticeable up front for a unit that stifled the Chargers reserves. Even with a hit-or-miss Sam Howell running the offense, the Seahawks were competitive due to their "D."

The backup spot remains iffy. Kyle Trask has been around long enough to know the NFL game, but starting in place of the resting Baker Mayfield, the fourth-year Florida product was streaky working against the Bengals. John Wolford is still a candidate to be the No. 2 here.

Tennessee Titans

Will Levis' supporting cast is, in fact, improved. It's hard to say otherwise after both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears found running room behind an upgraded offensive line, while new No. 1 wideout Calvin Ridley flashed his trademark burst on an early catch-and-run from Levis.

The offense has more electricity. Jayden Daniels got just a single drive, of course, but he used both his arm and legs to move Washington all the way down the field, sealing the deal with a scoring run. There's reason for Commanders fans to put hope in this new-look attack.