Packers' Jordy Nelson adopted a baby before Sunday's game against Cowboys

It's been a pretty great week for Jordy Nelson. Not only did the Green Bay Packers wide receiver leave Dallas with a thrilling win over the Cowboys, he also left with an additional member of his family.

A few days before Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium, Nelson and his wife, Emily, made a trip to San Antonio to finalize the adoption of their third child, Adda Jo. The Nelsons had been fostering the baby girl for about seven months prior to making the addition official on Friday. (Texas state law requires a child to live with his or her adoptive parents for at least six months before the adoption is finalized.)

Adda Jo is the couple's second adopted child. They adopted a son, Brooks, in February 2015.

"After we had Royal, our biological child, we were unable to get pregnant again," Nelson said in a 2016 YouTube video for Jockey Being Family. "We just figured adoption was a great way for us to grow our family."

The judge presiding over Adda Jo's adoption shared a photo of the Nelson family at the courthouse on their special day and added, "This is a wonderful couple and a beautiful family. Congratulations to the Nelsons! They personify service and exemplify love."