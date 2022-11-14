The Cowboys have blown some big leads before, but on Sunday in Green Bay, they were on the losing end of a blown lead that had never happened before in franchise history.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Cowboys were leading 28-14, but they ended up losing, marking the first time in the organization's 62-year history that Dallas has lost a game where it held at least a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Before Sunday, the Cowboys had won 195 straight games in that situation, but after losing to Green Bay, they're now 195-1.

With 14 minutes left to play, a loss for the Cowboys didn't even seem possible. Not only were they leading 28-14, but the Packers were facing a fourth-and-7 from Dallas' 39-yard line. If the Cowboys could have gotten a stop there, they probably end up winning, but instead, Aaron Rodgers worked some fourth-down magic with rookie Christian Watson.

The Cowboys couldn't stop Watson, who finished with four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

That fourth-down score only cut the lead to 28-21. At that point, the Cowboys were still in control, but then they punted on their next possession, which opened the door for Rodgers and the Packers to tie it and that's exactly what happened with 2:29 left to play.

After Watson's score, the game went to overtime, and even then, the Cowboys still had a chance to win and that's because they got the ball first. Although the Cowboys did drive down to Green Bay's 35-yard line, their drive came to an end on a failed fourth down.

Three minutes after the fourth-down failure, Mason Crosby did this:

That 28-yard field goal gave the Packers the win and ended one of the most improbable 195-game streaks in NFL history.

