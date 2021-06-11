With star quarterback Aaron Rodgers continuing to hold out due to his reported trade request, Jordan Love took over as the new "starting" signal-caller for the Green Bay Packers in minicamp. While he was selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love was not active for a single game in his rookie season. Still, the Packers selected him to be the future quarterback, and that future may be right now.

On Thursday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if he and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett ran a simplified offense for Love since Rodgers was not present. LaFleur responded saying that they did not dumb down anything for their second-year quarterback.

"No, we installed our offense and kind of threw everything at him," LaFleur said, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

According to Demovsky, the Packers gave Love the majority of snaps all week while the other quarterbacks watched. Of the 31 snaps during 11-on-11 taken on Thursday, Demovsky says Love took 26 of them while Blake Bortles got two and Kurt Benkert three. It's clear that the Packers are trying to get Love ready for action, whether that's as the new starting quarterback or the new No. 2.

"He's a guy who hasn't had the experience as some others," LaFleur said. "We've got to get him multiple looks at many different plays and really find out what he does best and what our team does because every year things change in the National Football League.

"Just trying to get a feel for how much he can really handle, and I think he's done a great job of being intentional about his work, how he goes out to practice every day, and I think it's paying off for him. I think he's made some progress."

Demovsky reports that every day for Love was different this week. He had one very bad day, a very good day and then one that had a little bit of both. Love's good day on Wednesday was certainly one that turned heads, however. According to Demovsky, Love hit running back A.J. Dillon on a wheel route for 30 yards, took advantage of a free play by connecting with Allen Lazard on a 45-yard gain, found Juwann Winfree on a deep corner route for 30 yards and hit Aaron Jones deep down the sideline for another 30-yard gain. It was such an impressive stretch that Packers tight end coach Justin Outten began fanning Love as if he were on fire.

Love showed flashes this week, but not much consistency. He's going to get a shot at being the Packers' new starting quarterback, but the timetable for that opportunity is still being established.