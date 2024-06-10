The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to sign All-UFL wide receiver Daewood Davis, but he isn't the only UFL pass catcher Carolina is interested in. According to NFL Media, the Panthers are expected to work out UFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Hakeem Butler of the St. Louis Battlehawks before the break that precedes training camp.

The big-bodied Butler, who is listed at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, was the best receiver in the UFL this past season as he caught 45 passes for a league-leading 652 yards and five touchdowns. Butler actually had a very short stint on the Panthers' practice squad back in 2020.

Butler was originally a fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals back in 2019. He missed his entire rookie season due to injury, and never played in a game for Arizona. Butler has played in just two NFL games for the Philadelphia Eagles, and did not make a reception.

Since 2022, Butler has spent time in the Canadian Football League, XFL and UFL. Now, after his huge 2023 campaign, he could get another chance in the NFL. The Panthers have been focused on adding at receiver this offseason. Carolina traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson, and drafted Xavier Legette out of South Carolina. Now, they have interest in a couple of UFL players.